Lake State winner in final seconds ends Tommies season in stunning fashion – The Rink Live

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minnesota. On a suburban patch of ice, a lesson was taught about the nature of playoff hockey on a warm Sunday evening. When the calendar turns to March, scoring is everything, goaltending is essential and special teams are often the difference.

Oh, and the end of a game and a season can come quite suddenly.

That point was illustrated by Lake Superior States' Dawson Tritt, who scored with just 6.6 seconds left in regulation, lifting the visitors to a 3-2 victory over St. Thomas and pulling off the upset in their best-of-three playoff series.

The Lakers (17-19-1) have twice rallied to advance to the CCHA playoffs. They will travel next weekend to face regular season champion Bemidji State. For the Tommies, who finished second in the league standings during the regular season, the campaign ended abruptly with a 15-20-2 record.

In a Game 3 or Game 7 atmosphere, it's going to come down to a bounce, and it wasn't our time yet, Tommies coach Rico Blasi said. Did they play hard? Yeah. But so do we, and it comes down to a rebound.

The winning goal came when Tommies goalkeeper Aaron Trotter made the first save on a Luke Levandowski shot. But the puck bounced high in the air, hit Tritt in the chest and landed at his feet, allowing Tritt to smash the puck past Trotter for the deciding score.

You have to play 60 minutes this time of year, and it took almost all 60 minutes,” Lakers coach Damon Whitten said. “Great result for our guys.”

The Tommies were already playing with two players short of a full roster with more than a half-dozen injured skaters, and their bench lost a player in the second period. Freshman wing JD Metz was checked from behind in the boards in the neutral zone, leading to the ejection of Lakers wing Jared Westcott, the team's leading scorer. Metz left the ice with the help of a trainer and did not return.

Nothing surprises me anymore, Blasi said of the series of injuries that prompted him to add defenseman Chase Cheslock to the lineup mid-season. We have more players in the stands than on the bench. But we have been doing it since January 1st.

St. Thomas winger Lucas Wahlin and Lake Superior State center Carter Batchelder line up for a faceoff during the first period of their CCHA playoff game Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the rink from St. Thomas to Mendota Heights, Minnesota. Kylie Macziewski / St. Thomas Athletics

Lake State scored a shorthanded goal on the extended power play to tie the game, capping a 2-on-1 drive to the net. Then they took another penalty and had to kill two full minutes of 5-on-3 power play.

Cheslock's power play shot late in the second restored the Tommies' lead and gave the draft New Jersey Devils their first collegiate goal, but the Lakers forged another tie midway through the third when Reagan Milburn scored his second goal of the season.

This caps Blasi's third season as Tommies coach, and he fought back tears as he talked about the seniors who will be leaving and who have been there since the Tommies' beginnings as a Division I program.

You don't start a program from scratch without specialized people, he said after a long pause to collect himself.

St. Thomas winger Luc Laylin celebrated a power play shot past Lake Superior State goaltender Ethan Langenegger in the first period of their CCHA playoff game on Sunday 10 March 2024, at the St. Thomas Ice Rink in Mendota Heights, Minnesota. Kylie Macziewski / St. Thomas Athletics

Former Minnesota Wild star guard Dwayne Roloson is on the Lakers staff as director of player development. His sons Ross and Brett are on Lake State's roster.

Whitten noted that his team lost the special teams battle, but won the game, which is rare in playoff hockey. St. Thomas scored both of its goals on the power play and eliminated all three of LSSU's man advantages.

In the other CCHA playoff semifinal next weekend, Michigan Tech will host Minnesota State. The winners of the semifinals will advance to the conference title game, which will be played at the home rink of the highest remaining seed.

St. Thomas center Tim Piechowski shoots at the Lake Superior State net during the first period of their CCHA playoff game Sunday, March 10, 2024, at St. Thomas Ice Rink in Mendota Heights, Minnesota. Kylie Macziewski / St. Thomas Athletics

Lake Superior State 3, St. Thomas 2

Lake State 0-1-23

St. Thomas 1-1-02

First period 1. ST, Luc Laylin 9 (Ryan O'Neill, Ethan Gauer), 13:33. Penalties Sasha Teleguine, ML (hook), 13:12; Tim Piechowski, ST (boarding), 1:56 p.m.

Second period 2. LS, Connor Milburn 16 (Dawson Tritt), 5:10 p.m., SH. 3. ST, Chase Cheslock 1 (Mason Poolman, Liam Malmquist), 16:16, PP. Penalties Jared Westcott, LS (5 and collision for game misconduct), 4:23; Bench, LS (too many players), 7:01; Bench, ST (too many players), 14:01; Branden Piku, LS (interference), 15:41.

Third period 4. LS, Reagan Milburn 2 (Grant Hindman), 10:23. 5. Tritt 13 (Luke Levandowski, Milburn), 19:54. Penalties Quinton Pepper, ST (trigger), 7:50.

Penalties LS 14-6-1131; ST 7-11-1230. Goalkeepers Ethan Langenegger, LS (30 shots-28 saves); Aaron Trotter, ST (31-28). Power plays LS 0 of 3, ST 2 of 5. Referees Stephen Mcinchak, Bruce Vida, Jr. linesmen Kyle Domin, Patrick Giles. Att. 437.