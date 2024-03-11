Connect with us

Fashion

The best looks from the 2024 Oscars red carpet

The best looks from the 2024 Oscars red carpet

 




CNN

The red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theater sparkled Sunday as stars arrived at the Oscars in a whirlwind of sequins, sparkles and striking metallic gowns.

Lupita Nyongos' Armani Priv gown, Gabrielle Union's bedazzled Carolina Herrera number and Michelle Yeoh's custom Balenciaga gown were among the bedazzled looks on display during an elegant if somewhat adventurous evening on the red carpet. (Indeed, quite a few participants opted for monochrome black, white or black and white ensembles.)

Elsewhere, Barbie actor America Ferrera gave the metallic trend a pop of color in a pink chainmail by Atelier Versace, while her co-star Margot Robbie took a rare break from Barbie pink in a Versace dress equally sparkling black. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande also opted for color-coded attire, with the first Louis Vuitton dress in emerald green leather and the second pink cushioned Giambattista Valli dress nodding to their roles in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked.

Michelle Yeoh stunned in a custom Balenciaga dress and sleek black opera gloves.

This awards season has provided plenty of florals, cutouts, and sheer gowns, but the Oscars announced a whole new theme: mermaid chic.

Sunday's red carpet was awash with gowns depicting scallops and seashells, from Anya Taylor-Joy's Christian Dior Haute Couture gown, inspired by Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, to Carey Mulligan's custom Balenciaga look, nominated for the best actress, with an elegant mermaid skirt. Elsewhere, Emma Stone wowed in a custom seashell-inspired Louis Vuitton dress with a flared peplum waist, and Hailee Steinfeld looked ethereal in a seafoam green Elie Saab Couture design.

Men's evening wear was relatively pared-down, on what is typically Hollywood's most formal red carpet (although that didn't stop Simu Liu and Young Royals star Omar Rudberg from showing up shirtless) . Even actors known for their colorful costumes like Colman Domingo and Ryan Gosling, who arrived at Louis Vuitton and Gucci respectively, stick to a largely black palette, although many accessorize with brooches, bracelets and pins. Gosling, however, made the change to a hot pink number for his performance of Im Just Ken, nominated for Best Original Song, at the ceremony.

Ramy Youssef, Mark Ruffalo, Mahershala Ali and Finneas used their setbacks to call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas. They were joined by a handful of other attendees, including Billie Eilish, Ava DuVernay and Quannah Chasinghorse, wearing red pins as part of the Artists4Ceasefire campaign.

Scroll down to see the best looks from the 96th Academy Awards.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown with hand-embroidered tulle and oversized fringed sleeves.
Cillian Murphy wore a custom Atelier Versace suit topped with a gemstone brooch designed by Hong Kong-based jewelry designer Bertrand Maks, Sauvereign.
Greta Lee, styled by Danielle Goldberg, wore an elegant black and white Loewe dress.
Lily Gladstone, nominated as best actress for
Taking a rare break from Barbie pink, Margot Robbie stunned in a shimmering black Versace dress with Fred Leighton jewelry
Ariana Grande seemingly gave a nod to her role as the Good Witch in the upcoming film Wicked with her pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown that featured fluffy ties at the waist and a trailing train.
Carey Mulligans' custom Balenciaga dress featured a sleek, flared mermaid skirt. The Best Actress nominee wore Fred Leighton jewelry and was one of many stars to wear black evening gloves.
Riz Ahmed arrived in a black Marni ensemble including a knee-length coat.
Melissa McCarthy channeled old Hollywood glamor in a red dress with magenta sleeves. The actor accessorized with Dena Kemp jewelry.
Oscar-nominated Barbie director Greta Gerwig dazzled in a champagne-colored Gucci dress.
Dune star Florence Pugh turned heads in a silver Del Core dress with flowing straps. The actor paired the dress with sparkling Bulgari jewelry.
Sterling K. Brown wore a navy Dior Men suit paired with a black satin scarf and bow tie.
Regina King wore an eye-catching orange Atelier Versace dress with Pomellato jewelry.
Ryan Gosling, nominated for best supporting actor for his performance in Barbie, arrived in a custom Gucci suit trimmed in silver sequins.
Emma Stone, nominated for best actress for her performance in Poor Things, wore a custom Louis Vuitton dress with a flared peplum waist and seashell details.
Best Actor nominee Bradley Cooper kept it classic with a custom Louis Vuitton suit and Tambour watch. Cooper arrived alongside his mother, Gloria Campano.
Ava DuVernay wore a custom sky blue Louis Vuitton dress with buckled straps on the shoulders. The filmmaker accessorized with REZA jewelry and a red pin signaling his support for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
Ready to perform an Oscar-nominated song
Jennifer Lawrence walked the carpet in a custom retro polka dot look by Christian Dior Haute Couture.
Lupita Nyong'o hit the red carpet in a dazzling Armani Priv gown with feather embellishments at the waist and hem. The actor accessorized with white gold De Beers jewelry.
Emily Blunt wore a head-turning Schiaparelli dress with flowing straps. She was photographed alongside her husband John Krasinski in an off-white tuxedo.
Nodding to her upcoming appearance in the film adaptation of Wicked, Cynthia Erivo wore an emerald green leather dress by Louis Vuitton.
Best Supporting Actress nominee Jodie Foster (pictured right alongside wife Alexandra Hedison) looked graceful in a satin Loewe gown that flowed into a shimmering floor-length skirt. The actor accessorized with Kwiat and Fred Leighton jewelry.
Anya Taylor-Joy wowed in a Christian Dior Haute Couture gown with layers of bedazzled petals inspired by Botticelli's The Birth of Venus. The look was accessorized with Tiffany & Co jewelry.
Danielle Brooks arrived in a dazzling jersey coat dress from Dolce & Gabbana.
Andrea Riseborough wore an eye-catching long-sleeved Loewe dress with a tartan print.
Best Original Song nominee Billie Eilish arrived at the ceremony at Chanel.
Hailee Steinfeld looked like a dream in an Elie Saab Couture gown with gold floral embellishments at the bust and cuffs and a floor-length belt.
Ke Huy Quan wore a double-breasted dark red Giorgio Armani suit adorned with amber shades.
Kirsten Dunst, arriving alongside husband Jesse Plemons, wore a sleek Gucci dress with a pointed neckline and sleek floor-length silhouette. The actor completed the look with Fred Leighton jewelry.
Colman Domingo, nominated for best actor, wore a black Louis Vuitton double-breasted suit with a statement bow tie and jewelry by David Yurman.
Issa Rae, who starred in two nominated films (
South Korean actor Teo Yoo wore a custom Louis Vuitton navy double-breasted suit. The Past Lives star finished his look with a turtle pin honoring his late pet, turtle Momo, he told Variety on the red carpet.
Mark Ronson, nominated for Best Original Song (for Im Just Ken), wore a classic double-breasted Gucci suit. His wife Grace Gummer opted for a plunging red Gucci dress and Briony Raymond jewelry.
Vanessa Hudgens, wearing a bodycon Vera Wang dress, debuted her baby bump on the red carpet. She completed the look with Chopard jewelry.
Barbie actor Simu Liu wore a black Fendi tuxedo with a low-cut tank top underneath.
Sean Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, arrived with his partner Kemp Muhl in matching black ensembles.
Best Actress nominee Sandra Hller paired a custom structural Schiaparelli dress with Cartier jewelry.
Justine Triet, who went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Anatomy of a Fall, wore a glittering striped Louis Vuitton suit.
Gabrielle Union, pictured with husband Dwyane Wade (in the custom Atelier Versace), turned heads in a dazzling Carolina Herrera dress layered with a matching maxi skirt. She completed the look with a diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co.
Composer Ludwig Gransson, nominated for best original score for Oppenheimer, wore an all-black suit with an eloquent silver brooch pinned to the lapel.
Winners of the Best Visual Effects Award for
Eva Longoria's dynamic Tamara Ralph dress featured a dramatic off-the-shoulder neckline and long train.
Ninety-two year old actress Rita Moreno wore a black hourglass dress from Badgley Mischka and a pair of elegant evening gloves.
Jamie Lee Curtis looked elegant in a flowing black dress by Dolce & Gabbana.
Young Royals star Omar Rudberg wore an open, double-breasted blazer with a silver brooch pinned to the lapel.
Sean Wang and Sam Davis, nominated for their short documentary Nai Nai & Wai Po (or Grandma & Grandma), pose alongside the film's subjects, Chang Li Hua and Yi Yan Fuei, who both wore custom Rodarte.
Leah Lewis, star of best animated feature Elemental, looked dreamy in a Lever Couture layered dress with a whimsical train.
Holdovers star Dominic Sessa wore a custom double-breasted Tom Ford suit topped with an oversized bow tie.
Past Lives director Céline Song wore a sleek Loewe pairing a sleek blazer with a pleated skirt.
Marlee Matlin, who in 1987 became the youngest winner of the Academy Award for Best Actress, dazzled in a custom purple Rodarte gown with sparkling sequins. She completed the head-turning look with sparkling Briony Raymond jewelry.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan arrived in an elegant black and white Zuhair Murad princess dress and Wempe jewelry.
Taylor Zakhar Perez appeared on the red carpet wearing a blue Prada suit styled by celebrity stylist Jason Bolden. He paired the look with a Vacheron Constantin watch.
American fiction star Erika Alexander made her first appearance on the Oscars red carpet in a strapless Christian Siriano dress with a black skirt adorned with pastel tulle.
Preshow co-host Julianne Hough arrived in a strapless Alexandre Vauthier number with a silver and gold embellished bust and flowing white pants so wide they looked like a dress.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/10/style/red-carpet-oscars-2024-looks/index.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: