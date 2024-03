The best looks from the 2024 Oscars red carpet

CNN

—

The red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theater sparkled Sunday as stars arrived at the Oscars in a whirlwind of sequins, sparkles and striking metallic gowns. Lupita Nyongos' Armani Priv gown, Gabrielle Union's bedazzled Carolina Herrera number and Michelle Yeoh's custom Balenciaga gown were among the bedazzled looks on display during an elegant if somewhat adventurous evening on the red carpet. (Indeed, quite a few participants opted for monochrome black, white or black and white ensembles.) Elsewhere, Barbie actor America Ferrera gave the metallic trend a pop of color in a pink chainmail by Atelier Versace, while her co-star Margot Robbie took a rare break from Barbie pink in a Versace dress equally sparkling black. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande also opted for color-coded attire, with the first Louis Vuitton dress in emerald green leather and the second pink cushioned Giambattista Valli dress nodding to their roles in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked. This awards season has provided plenty of florals, cutouts, and sheer gowns, but the Oscars announced a whole new theme: mermaid chic. Sunday's red carpet was awash with gowns depicting scallops and seashells, from Anya Taylor-Joy's Christian Dior Haute Couture gown, inspired by Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, to Carey Mulligan's custom Balenciaga look, nominated for the best actress, with an elegant mermaid skirt. Elsewhere, Emma Stone wowed in a custom seashell-inspired Louis Vuitton dress with a flared peplum waist, and Hailee Steinfeld looked ethereal in a seafoam green Elie Saab Couture design. Men's evening wear was relatively pared-down, on what is typically Hollywood's most formal red carpet (although that didn't stop Simu Liu and Young Royals star Omar Rudberg from showing up shirtless) . Even actors known for their colorful costumes like Colman Domingo and Ryan Gosling, who arrived at Louis Vuitton and Gucci respectively, stick to a largely black palette, although many accessorize with brooches, bracelets and pins. Gosling, however, made the change to a hot pink number for his performance of Im Just Ken, nominated for Best Original Song, at the ceremony. Ramy Youssef, Mark Ruffalo, Mahershala Ali and Finneas used their setbacks to call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas. They were joined by a handful of other attendees, including Billie Eilish, Ava DuVernay and Quannah Chasinghorse, wearing red pins as part of the Artists4Ceasefire campaign. Scroll down to see the best looks from the 96th Academy Awards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/10/style/red-carpet-oscars-2024-looks/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos