With Reese sidelined, Maryland basketball defeated by Penn State in regular season finale

The Maryland men were on a team without its primary paint presence Sunday at Penn State. With star forward Julian Reese sidelined after appearing on the team's injury report hours before tipoff, the Terps were slaughtered down low.

Penn State finished the game with 47 rebounds, 21 more than Maryland, to completely control the team's regular season finale. The Terps lost 85-69, sealing their fate as the No. 12 seed in the Big Ten tournament. They will face Rutgers in the first round on Wednesday.

With the offseason approaching at an ever-increasing pace, Maryland's calamitous regular season ended with it losing eight of its final 10 games. Sunday's result also extended the Terps' losing streak at Penn State (15-16, 9-11 Big Ten) to seven games, with their last win at State College dating back to 2015.

Reese, who had 24 points and 15 rebounds when Maryland beat Penn State in overtime on Dec. 6, went through warmups and dressed on the bench but never appeared in Sunday's game. Terps head coach Kevin Willard said after the game that Reese twisted his ankle in practice Wednesday.

He looked good in the walkthrough, but it's just one of those things, Willard said. …I'm always a little more cautious about it, especially this time of year when you've logged so many minutes.

As a result, Caelum Swanton-Rodger saw extended minutes and Mady Traore started in place of Rees, although he only played nine minutes and recorded just two points and two rebounds. Swanton-Rodger saw the court for a career-high 22 minutes but couldn't provide the necessary spark, totaling five points and three rebounds before fouling out late in the second half.

Cal is used to coming off the bench, and I thought Cal came in and gave us some good minutes. But once he gets tired, he's not used to playing those minutes, that's kind of where our breakdowns happened,” Willard said.

Instead, the paint belonged to Nittany Lions center Qudus Wahab, who started at Maryland (15-16, 7-13) when Reese was a freshman. Wahab scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, imposing his will with relative ease.

Led by Wahab, the Nittany Lions scored 42 points in the paint, 14 more than Maryland.

For much of the season, Maryland's offensive production came from either Reese or star guard Jahmir Young. Without Reese, Young still managed 16 points, but didn't get the help needed to match the Nittany Lions' production. Jamie Kaiser Jr., who finished with 13 points, was the only other Maryland player to reach the double-digit threshold.

However, Young wasn't the best guard on the court Sunday night. Penn States Ace Baldwin Jr. dominated the court with dynamism, finishing with 17 points and 11 assists. He and Wahab were two of five Nittany Lions to score 10 or more points.

Maryland hung around for a while, but as the game developed, Penn State turned a once-competitive contest into a convincing victory. A 15-2 run pushed the Nittany Lions' lead to 15 with 12:30 left in the second half, and that proved to be the nail in the coffin for the Terps who, at that point, were already losing be buried in the ground.

It wasn't just Rees' absence that cursed the Terps. They also finished their regular season with another poor shooting performance, making just 22 of their 58 field goal attempts (38%) and shooting just below their conference-worst 3-point percentage of 28.5%.

Last year, Maryland's regular season finale at Penn State saw it play for a top-four spot in the Big Ten. Twelve months later, the Terps completed their worst conference finish since joining the league in 2015.

Three things to know

1. Terrible rebound. With Reese sidelined, Maryland looked lost rebounding the basketball. His inability to secure boards ultimately led to his downfall.

2. Defensive problems. With Penn State dominating the paint, the Terps were unable to find their usual defensive success. They finished the regular season allowing 70.1 points per game, which remains the second-best mark in the Big Ten.

3. Another losing season? Maryland has only had one season with more losses than wins since 1993. The Terps now need to win multiple conference tournament games to avoid the fate they also suffered two years ago.

It was a really disappointing year, Willard said. A truly frustrating year.