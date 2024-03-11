Hats for Hope fashion show raises money for Brown Cancer Center





LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Annual Sunday Hats for Hope Fashion Show raised funds for the UofL Health Brown Cancer Center. Cancer patients marched, modeling iconic Derby fashion and sharing their journey to beating the disease. The idea for the fashion show originated with Kim Heath, who was battling metastatic melanoma cancer. She battled the disease for six years at Brown Cancer Center before her death in January last year. Kim was inspired to create the fashion show to give back to the community. “We are so grateful to the Brown Cancer Center and everything they have done to support my mother and my family,” said Kim’s daughter, Lindsey Gibson. My mom actually had the idea to do this fashion show before she passed away in January of last year, so I kind of took over before the first one. Gibson and their family picked up where Kim left off, and the fashion show raised $40,000 for the center in its first year. This year, the profits went to Mr. Krista Loyd Resource Centerwhich provides hats, scarves and wigs to cancer patients. The center also offers a variety of therapies to patients and helps families overcome barriers to accessing cancer care, such as transportation and housing. The annual fashion show has become a way to not only celebrate survivors and those still battling the disease, but also to raise vital funds that contribute to patient care. This is our mission. That’s why we’re here,” said Kara Salsman, director of development for the Brown Cancer Center. Having access and the highest quality care to every person who walks through our doors. We don't turn anyone away at the cancer center and so this really showcases everything we do and culminates it in one event. You can learn more about the Brown Cancer Center here. Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

