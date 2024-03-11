The best dressed stars at the 2024 Oscars





Tonight, the 2024 Oscars conclude an eventful awards season and as usual, the red carpet was a veritable fashion spectacle that served as the grand finale. Hollywood's biggest stars were all in attendance for the affair, including the evening's top nominees Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Sterling K. Brown and many more. The best-dressed stars of the evening were those who embodied classic evening glamour, but in a fresh, modern and sometimes completely unexpected way. Take Maestro star Carrey Mulligan, whose voluminous full-skirted Balenciaga dress was inspired by an archive Cristbal Balenciaga silhouette. Or Emma Stone, whose Louis Vuitton seafoam number featured a dramatic peplum. Strong shapes definitely ruled the evening, rejecting the idea that a winning style moment must be sleek or timeless. Fun was the word of the evening. There were also some poignant fashion moments in the mix. Lily Gladstone nominated for her powerful performance in Flower Moon Killershighlighted Indigenous representation by wearing a custom Gucci design made in collaboration with Mohawk, Cree and Comanche artist Joe Big Mountain, known for his quillwork jewelry. Her blue velvet caped dress featured floral embellishments all along the back. As for the best dressed men of the night? A-list stars like Colman Domingo, Cillian Murphy and Sterling K. Brown have found interesting ways to update the classic tuxedo, whether by adding brooches, a glitzy shoe or, in Murphy's case, a small chic tie with a bow. Traditional links? SO Oscars 2023. Below, check out our best dressed stars from the 2024 Oscars. Vote for your favorite looks below and come back to see which celebrity was crowned best dressed of the night.

