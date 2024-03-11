Arizona State wins back-to-back Pac-12 men's swimming championships





FEDERAL WAY, Washington –ARIZONA STATE's No. 1 Sun Devils won their second straight Pac-12 Championship title after a blistering run with 1,036 total points. After winning 16 of 18 Championship events, with 31 total podium finishes, the Sun Devils took first place with over 303 points, their point total marking the second highest in conference history (California – 1995 ). The nation's top team swept three events (200 IM, 50 free and 200 breast), breaking the record books, setting two NCAA records, four Pac-12 all-around records and five Pac-Championship meet records. 12. No. 6 STANFORD took second place with 733 points and No. 2 CALIFORNIA followed in third place with 595 points. 1650 Free: Swimming the nation's fastest time this season and setting a new Pac-12 record was ASU's second year Zalan Sarkany with a time of 14:23.01 .

with a time of The sophomore shaved 10 seconds off the three-year-old championship record and broke an all-around record that had been held for 12 years.

Freshman TrojanKrzysztof Chmielewski touched the podium for the first time in his career after swimming an NCAA B standard in 14:39.64, closely followed by Sun Devil Daniel Matheson at 2:39.64 p.m. 200 Return Sun Devil finished four of four at championships Hubert Kos who swam a new NCAA record in the 200 backstroke. The time of 1:35.69 broke the previous NCAA record by 0.04 seconds and surpassed the Sun Devils' school personal best of 1:36.54.

Kos is the first Sun Devil to be crowned champion in the 200 backstroke, and he breaks Ryan Murphy's eight-year-old record to claim ownership of the NCAA, American and U.S. Open records.

Closely following Kos for the second time in the Championship Owen McDonald who swam 1:37.70, an NCAA A standard.

Cardinal finished third in the event. Rex Maurer who swam in 1:39.83. 100 free: in California Matthew Jensen became only the second athlete in the championship to upset Arizona State and knock them out of first place after clocking 41.63 in the 100 freestyle, just 0.03 faster than the nearest Devil.

KNEW Jack Dolan took an extremely close second place after swimming a 41.66 with compatriot Sun Devil Patrick Sammon finishing just 0.10 seconds behind him in third (41.77). 200 breasts: Double reigning champion Leon Marchand continued that legacy by earning his third victory in the event with the nation's best time this season.

The juniors' 1:48.60 made him the only swimmer to finish the event in under 1:49 and gave him his ninth Pac-12 championship title.

After securing two podiums at the start of the Championships, Sun Devil David Schlicht tackled a third, swimming 1:51.62 to close out the 2024 championship season.

Completing the third Sun Devil sweep of the competition was as a sophomore Cale Martter who swam to her first podium with a time of 1:52.19. 200 flies: The last individual victory in the Championship was achieved by a freshman Ilya Kharun who won his second title of the week. His 1:38.64 earned him an NCAA A standard and the final title in his first season.

Second place in Sun Devil fashion was senior Alex Colson who saw the podium for the first time this week with a time of 1:40.78 NCAA B Standard.

The individual competition was closed out by a sophomore from Arizona. There is no Naughton who finished third after swimming in 1:41.67. 400 free relays: With their 16th and final victory of the 2024 Pac-12 championships, the Sun Devils Leon Marchand , Jack Dolan, Ilya Kharun And Johnny Kulow swam a Pac-12 Championship meet record 2:44.23 to lock up the 300-point victory.

Four seconds behind the Devils Dylan Falcon , Matthew Jensen , Liam Bell And Keaton Jones who earned her third relay podium in 2:48.31 to end her championship run.

Stanfords completed the top 3 in the 400 Free Relay. Luc Maurer , Rafael Gu , Ron Polonsky And Henry McFadden swimming in 2:48.62. Swimmer of the competition: For the third consecutive year Junior Sun Devil Leon Marchand won the swimmer of the meet title after scoring 7 out of 7 at the championship.

The three-time winner contributed 220 total points between his three individual victories and his four relay victories. Men's combined points Arizona State – 1036

Stanford – 733

California – 595

Arizona – 433

U.S.C. – 394.5

Utah – 211 Men's diving points U.S.C. – 108

California – 101

Arizona – 97

Stanford – 68

Arizona State – 57

Utah – 33

