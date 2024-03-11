Connect with us

Fashion

See all the celebrity fashion, outfits and looks

See all the celebrity fashion, outfits and looks

 


Tonight, the 96th annual Academy Awards will close out awards season at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The 2024 Oscars are hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, for the second year in a row and his fourth turn overall as host. It's a particularly busy year, withAnatomy of a fall, The area of ​​interest,Barbie,Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, American Fiction,AndLeftoverseverything is for the best photo.

Oppenheimerleads the evening with an impressive 13 nominations.Poor thingsfollows with 11, andFlower Moon Killerswith 10.

The acting categories are equally exciting, with Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Bradley Cooper, Robert Downey Jr., Colman Domingo, America Ferrera and Carey Mulligan among the nominees.

We can expect an exciting evening, from Ryan Goslings' performance in Im Just Ken to Amelia Dimoldenberg's awkwardness during the red carpet interview. Fashion-wise, Oscar attendees usually stick to classic glamour, but that hasn't stopped stars from creating some truly stunning looks. Who can forget Angelina Jolie's slit leg, Marion Cotillard's scalloped Jean Paul Gaultier or Lupita Nyongo's sky blue Prada?

Follow us for everythingVogueLive coverage of the 2024 Oscars and check back throughout the night for updates.

This article was originally published on Vogue.com.

Getty

1 /100

Margot Robbie in Versace

Getty

2 /100

Zendaya in Armani Privé

Getty

3 /100

Issa Rae at AMI Paris

Getty

4 /100

Greta Lee in Loewe

Getty

5 /100

Danielle Brooks in Dolce & Gabbana

Getty

6 /100

America Ferrera in Versace

Getty

7 /100

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Getty

8 /100

Ariana Grande in Custom Giambattista Valli Couture

Getty

9 /100

Ryan Gosling in Gucci

Getty

ten /100

Charlize Theron in Dior

Getty

11 /100

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior Couture

Getty

12 /100

Anya Taylor Joy in Dior Couture

Getty

13 /100

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Getty

14 /100

Hailee Steinfeld in Elie Saab

Getty

15 /100

Billie Eilish in Chanel

Getty

16 /100

Florence Pugh in Del Core

Getty

17 /100

Lupita Nyong'o in Giorgio Armani

Getty

18 /100

Cillian Murphy in Versace

Getty

19 /100

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Getty

20 /100

Eva Longoria

Getty

21 /100

Lily Gladstone in Gucci x Joe Big Mountain

Getty

22 /100

Sandra Huller in Schiaparelli

Getty

23 /100

Vanessa Hudgens in Vera Wang

Getty

24 /100

Greta Gerwig in Gucci

Getty

25 /100

Kate McKinnon

Getty

26 /100

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in Louis Vuitton

Getty

27 /100

Janae Collins

Getty

28 /100

Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga

Getty

29 /100

Julianne Hough

Getty

30 /100

Andrea Riseborough in Loewe

Getty

31 /100

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.

Getty

32 /100

Meegan Hodges and Slash

Getty

33 /100

Becky G

Getty

34 /100

Bradley Cooper

Getty

35 /100

Matt Walden and Dana Walden

Getty

36 /100

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa

Getty

37 /100

Elizabeth Cohen

Getty

38 /100

Molly Sims

Getty

39 /100

Brenda Hsueh

Getty

40 /100

Dwayne Johnson

Getty

41 /100

Wendy Thembelihle Juel and Khabi Lame

Getty

42 /100

Ava DuVernay

Getty

43 /100

Emilie Blunt

Getty

44 /100

Willem Dafoe

Getty

45 /100

Eugénie Kouzmine


46 /100

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

Getty

47 /100

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer

Getty

48 /100

Erika Alexandre

Getty

49 /100

David Oyelowo

Getty

50 /100

WITNESS

Getty

51 /100

Fran Drescher

Getty

52 /100

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons in Gucci

Getty

53 /100

Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster

Getty

54 /100

Jaime Ray Newman

Getty

55 /100

John Ortiz

Getty

56 /100

Steve A. Morrow

Getty

57 /100

Kevin Tent and Carol Tent

Getty

58 /100

Paul Giamatti

Getty

59 /100

David Alan Grier and Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim

Getty

60 /100

Ke Huy Quan

Getty

61 /100

Molly McNearney

Getty

62 /100

Ewa Puszczynska

Getty

63 /100

John Battsek and Sarah Thompson

Getty

64 /100

Donata Wenders, Wim Wenders and Koji Yakusho

Getty

65 /100

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Sepencer

Getty

66 /100

Nathan Parker

Getty

67 /100

Matt Bomer

Getty

68 /100

Kevin Tent and Alexander Payne

Getty

69 /100

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Getty

70 /100

Colman Domingo

Getty

71 /100

Ethan Van der Ryn

Getty

72 /100

Reece Feldman

Getty

73 /100

Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore

Getty

74 /100

Ted Danson

Getty

75 /100

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu

Getty

76 /100

MacKensie Whittaker and Pamela Abdy

Getty

77 /100

Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai

Getty

78 /100

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Getty

79 /100

Tia Carrère

Getty

80 /100

Kingsley Ben Adir

Getty

81 /100

Ramy Youssef

Getty

82 /100

Justine Triet

Getty

83 /100

Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

Getty

84 /100

Édouard Lachman

Getty

85 /100

Andraia Allsop, Wolfgang Van Halen and Valérie Bertinelli

Getty

86 /100

Teo Yoo

Getty

87 /100

Zurita and Macarena Achaga by John

Getty

88 /100

Stephanie Haymes and Charles Roven

Getty

89 /100

Sean Lennon and SS Charlotte Kemp Muhl

Getty

90 /100

Janty Yates

Getty

91 /100

Claudia Doumit

Getty

92 /100

Jack Quaid

Getty

93 /100

Eugene Lee Yang

Getty

94 /100

Kji Yakusho and Wim Wenders

Getty

95 /100

Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman

Getty

96 /100

Christian Friedel

Getty

97 /100

Rita Moreno

Getty

98 /100

Tim Cook

Getty

99 /100

Jack Fisk and Sissy Spacek

Getty

100 /100

Amber Middle Dogs

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://vogue.sg/2024-oscars-red-carpet-see-all-the-celebrity-fashion-outfits-looks/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: