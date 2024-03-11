See all the celebrity fashion, outfits and looks





Tonight, the 96th annual Academy Awards will close out awards season at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The 2024 Oscars are hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, for the second year in a row and his fourth turn overall as host. It's a particularly busy year, withAnatomy of a fall, The area of ​​interest,Barbie,Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, American Fiction,AndLeftoverseverything is for the best photo. Oppenheimerleads the evening with an impressive 13 nominations.Poor thingsfollows with 11, andFlower Moon Killerswith 10. The acting categories are equally exciting, with Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Bradley Cooper, Robert Downey Jr., Colman Domingo, America Ferrera and Carey Mulligan among the nominees. We can expect an exciting evening, from Ryan Goslings' performance in Im Just Ken to Amelia Dimoldenberg's awkwardness during the red carpet interview. Fashion-wise, Oscar attendees usually stick to classic glamour, but that hasn't stopped stars from creating some truly stunning looks. Who can forget Angelina Jolie's slit leg, Marion Cotillard's scalloped Jean Paul Gaultier or Lupita Nyongo's sky blue Prada? Follow us for everythingVogueLive coverage of the 2024 Oscars and check back throughout the night for updates. This article was originally published on Vogue.com. Getty

1 /100 Margot Robbie in Versace Getty

2 /100 Zendaya in Armani Privé Getty

3 /100 Issa Rae at AMI Paris Getty

4 /100 Greta Lee in Loewe Getty

5 /100 Danielle Brooks in Dolce & Gabbana Getty

6 /100 America Ferrera in Versace Getty

7 /100 Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Getty

8 /100 Ariana Grande in Custom Giambattista Valli Couture Getty

9 /100 Ryan Gosling in Gucci Getty

ten /100 Charlize Theron in Dior Getty

11 /100 Jennifer Lawrence in Dior Couture Getty

12 /100 Anya Taylor Joy in Dior Couture Getty

13 /100 Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton Getty

14 /100 Hailee Steinfeld in Elie Saab Getty

15 /100 Billie Eilish in Chanel Getty

16 /100 Florence Pugh in Del Core Getty

17 /100 Lupita Nyong'o in Giorgio Armani Getty

18 /100 Cillian Murphy in Versace Getty

19 /100 Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Getty

20 /100 Eva Longoria Getty

21 /100 Lily Gladstone in Gucci x Joe Big Mountain Getty

22 /100 Sandra Huller in Schiaparelli Getty

23 /100 Vanessa Hudgens in Vera Wang Getty

24 /100 Greta Gerwig in Gucci Getty

25 /100 Kate McKinnon Getty

26 /100 Da'Vine Joy Randolph in Louis Vuitton Getty

27 /100 Janae Collins Getty

28 /100 Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga Getty

29 /100 Julianne Hough Getty

30 /100 Andrea Riseborough in Loewe Getty

31 /100 Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. Getty

32 /100 Meegan Hodges and Slash Getty

33 /100 Becky G Getty

34 /100 Bradley Cooper Getty

35 /100 Matt Walden and Dana Walden Getty

36 /100 Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Getty

37 /100 Elizabeth Cohen Getty

38 /100 Molly Sims Getty

39 /100 Brenda Hsueh Getty

40 /100 Dwayne Johnson Getty

41 /100 Wendy Thembelihle Juel and Khabi Lame Getty

42 /100 Ava DuVernay Getty

43 /100 Emilie Blunt Getty

44 /100 Willem Dafoe Getty

45 /100 Eugénie Kouzmine

46 /100 Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata Getty

47 /100 Roger Federer and Mirka Federer Getty

48 /100 Erika Alexandre Getty

49 /100 David Oyelowo Getty

50 /100 WITNESS Getty

51 /100 Fran Drescher Getty

52 /100 Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons in Gucci Getty

53 /100 Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster Getty

54 /100 Jaime Ray Newman Getty

55 /100 John Ortiz Getty

56 /100 Steve A. Morrow Getty

57 /100 Kevin Tent and Carol Tent Getty

58 /100 Paul Giamatti Getty

59 /100 David Alan Grier and Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim Getty

60 /100 Ke Huy Quan Getty

61 /100 Molly McNearney Getty

62 /100 Ewa Puszczynska Getty

63 /100 John Battsek and Sarah Thompson Getty

64 /100 Donata Wenders, Wim Wenders and Koji Yakusho Getty

65 /100 Sarah Greenwood and Katie Sepencer Getty

66 /100 Nathan Parker Getty

67 /100 Matt Bomer Getty

68 /100 Kevin Tent and Alexander Payne Getty

69 /100 Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer Getty

70 /100 Colman Domingo Getty

71 /100 Ethan Van der Ryn Getty

72 /100 Reece Feldman Getty

73 /100 Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore Getty

74 /100 Ted Danson Getty

75 /100 Simu Liu and Allison Hsu Getty

76 /100 MacKensie Whittaker and Pamela Abdy Getty

77 /100 Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Getty

78 /100 Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Getty

79 /100 Tia Carrère Getty

80 /100 Kingsley Ben Adir Getty

81 /100 Ramy Youssef Getty

82 /100 Justine Triet Getty

83 /100 Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess Getty

84 /100 Édouard Lachman Getty

85 /100 Andraia Allsop, Wolfgang Van Halen and Valérie Bertinelli Getty

86 /100 Teo Yoo Getty

87 /100 Zurita and Macarena Achaga by John Getty

88 /100 Stephanie Haymes and Charles Roven Getty

89 /100 Sean Lennon and SS Charlotte Kemp Muhl Getty

90 /100 Janty Yates Getty

91 /100 Claudia Doumit Getty

92 /100 Jack Quaid Getty

93 /100 Eugene Lee Yang Getty

94 /100 Kji Yakusho and Wim Wenders Getty

95 /100 Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman Getty

96 /100 Christian Friedel Getty

97 /100 Rita Moreno Getty

98 /100 Tim Cook Getty

99 /100 Jack Fisk and Sissy Spacek Getty

100 /100 Amber Middle Dogs

