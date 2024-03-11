See all the celebrity fashion, outfits and looks

Fashion
Tonight, the 96th annual Academy Awards will close out awards season at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The 2024 Oscars are hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, for the second year in a row and his fourth turn overall as host. It's a particularly busy year, withAnatomy of a fall, The area of interest,Barbie,Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, American Fiction,AndLeftoverseverything is for the best photo.
Oppenheimerleads the evening with an impressive 13 nominations.Poor thingsfollows with 11, andFlower Moon Killerswith 10.
The acting categories are equally exciting, with Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Bradley Cooper, Robert Downey Jr., Colman Domingo, America Ferrera and Carey Mulligan among the nominees.
We can expect an exciting evening, from Ryan Goslings' performance in Im Just Ken to Amelia Dimoldenberg's awkwardness during the red carpet interview. Fashion-wise, Oscar attendees usually stick to classic glamour, but that hasn't stopped stars from creating some truly stunning looks. Who can forget Angelina Jolie's slit leg, Marion Cotillard's scalloped Jean Paul Gaultier or Lupita Nyongo's sky blue Prada?
This article was originally published on Vogue.com.
Getty
1 /100
Margot Robbie in Versace
Getty
2 /100
Zendaya in Armani Privé
Getty
3 /100
Issa Rae at AMI Paris
Getty
4 /100
Greta Lee in Loewe
Getty
5 /100
Danielle Brooks in Dolce & Gabbana
Getty
6 /100
America Ferrera in Versace
Getty
7 /100
Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton
Getty
8 /100
Ariana Grande in Custom Giambattista Valli Couture
Getty
9 /100
Ryan Gosling in Gucci
Getty
ten /100
Charlize Theron in Dior
Getty
11 /100
Jennifer Lawrence in Dior Couture
Getty
12 /100
Anya Taylor Joy in Dior Couture
Getty
13 /100
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton
Getty
14 /100
Hailee Steinfeld in Elie Saab
Getty
15 /100
Billie Eilish in Chanel
Getty
16 /100
Florence Pugh in Del Core
Getty
17 /100
Lupita Nyong'o in Giorgio Armani
Getty
18 /100
Cillian Murphy in Versace
Getty
19 /100
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Getty
20 /100
Eva Longoria
Getty
21 /100
Lily Gladstone in Gucci x Joe Big Mountain
Getty
22 /100
Sandra Huller in Schiaparelli
Getty
23 /100
Vanessa Hudgens in Vera Wang
Getty
24 /100
Greta Gerwig in Gucci
Getty
25 /100
Kate McKinnon
Getty
26 /100
Da'Vine Joy Randolph in Louis Vuitton
Getty
27 /100
Janae Collins
Getty
28 /100
Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga
Getty
29 /100
Julianne Hough
Getty
30 /100
Andrea Riseborough in Loewe
Getty
31 /100
Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.
Getty
32 /100
Meegan Hodges and Slash
Getty
33 /100
Becky G
Getty
34 /100
Bradley Cooper
Getty
35 /100
Matt Walden and Dana Walden
Getty
36 /100
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa
Getty
37 /100
Elizabeth Cohen
Getty
38 /100
Molly Sims
Getty
39 /100
Brenda Hsueh
Getty
40 /100
Dwayne Johnson
Getty
41 /100
Wendy Thembelihle Juel and Khabi Lame
Getty
42 /100
Ava DuVernay
Getty
43 /100
Emilie Blunt
Getty
44 /100
Willem Dafoe
Getty
45 /100
Eugénie Kouzmine
46 /100
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata
Getty
47 /100
Roger Federer and Mirka Federer
Getty
48 /100
Erika Alexandre
Getty
49 /100
David Oyelowo
Getty
50 /100
WITNESS
Getty
51 /100
Fran Drescher
Getty
52 /100
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons in Gucci
Getty
53 /100
Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster
Getty
54 /100
Jaime Ray Newman
Getty
55 /100
John Ortiz
Getty
56 /100
Steve A. Morrow
Getty
57 /100
Kevin Tent and Carol Tent
Getty
58 /100
Paul Giamatti
Getty
59 /100
David Alan Grier and Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim
Getty
60 /100
Ke Huy Quan
Getty
61 /100
Molly McNearney
Getty
62 /100
Ewa Puszczynska
Getty
63 /100
John Battsek and Sarah Thompson
Getty
64 /100
Donata Wenders, Wim Wenders and Koji Yakusho
Getty
65 /100
Sarah Greenwood and Katie Sepencer
Getty
66 /100
Nathan Parker
Getty
67 /100
Matt Bomer
Getty
68 /100
Kevin Tent and Alexander Payne
Getty
69 /100
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
Getty
70 /100
Colman Domingo
Getty
71 /100
Ethan Van der Ryn
Getty
72 /100
Reece Feldman
Getty
73 /100
Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore
Getty
74 /100
Ted Danson
Getty
75 /100
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu
Getty
76 /100
MacKensie Whittaker and Pamela Abdy
Getty
77 /100
Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai
Getty
78 /100
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Getty
79 /100
Tia Carrère
Getty
80 /100
Kingsley Ben Adir
Getty
81 /100
Ramy Youssef
Getty
82 /100
Justine Triet
Getty
83 /100
Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
Getty
84 /100
Édouard Lachman
Getty
85 /100
Andraia Allsop, Wolfgang Van Halen and Valérie Bertinelli
Getty
86 /100
Teo Yoo
Getty
87 /100
Zurita and Macarena Achaga by John
Getty
88 /100
Stephanie Haymes and Charles Roven
Getty
89 /100
Sean Lennon and SS Charlotte Kemp Muhl
Getty
90 /100
Janty Yates
Getty
91 /100
Claudia Doumit
Getty
92 /100
Jack Quaid
Getty
93 /100
Eugene Lee Yang
Getty
94 /100
Kji Yakusho and Wim Wenders
Getty
95 /100
Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman
Getty
96 /100
Christian Friedel
Getty
97 /100
Rita Moreno
Getty
98 /100
Tim Cook
Getty
99 /100
Jack Fisk and Sissy Spacek
Getty
100 /100
Amber Middle Dogs
