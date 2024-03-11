Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh's Oscar dresses raise eyebrows





Emily Blunt showed up at the Oscars, arm in arm with her husband, actor John Krasinski, while her dress rejected the principle: her straps refused to touch her arms. The cleavage floated, as if it had been lifted from her Oscar-nominated shoulders by invisible fingers. In theory, these fingers would have belonged to Daniel Roseberry, creative director of the French fashion house Schiaparelli. The dress initially appeared on the catwalk at Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2024 couture show, in a collection inspired by space, astrology and the sky. (One model carried a robot baby.) Around Ms. Blunt's pelvis, the dress, already covered in nude sequins, presented a small trompe-l'oeil outline of men's boxer shorts in silver sequins. Fashion commentators on E! kept calling the champagne dress sporty, given the tank top straps. Next came Florence Pugh, who starred alongside Ms. Blunt in Oppenheimer. Her straps also stood straight, sticking out past her shoulders, from a dress made by the young Milanese brand Del Core (although its flowing straps were not as sculpturally rigid as those on Ms. Blunt's dress). .

Designer Daniel Del Core said in September, when the dress debuted on the runway, that he was fascinated by architectural structures, just as much as I am by natural forms and their relationships. The rest of Mrs. Pugh's dress was reminiscent of a marine organism, with its frothy blue-gray color, frilly reef-shaped bodice, and glassy embellishments that resembled drops of water.

The Oscars red carpet tends to be quite traditional: long trains, bejeweled strapless dresses and other romantic silhouettes associated with Old Hollywood glamour. So it was upsetting to see such an unusual design element on Mrs. Blunt, and even more surprising to see it replicated on Mrs. Pugh. There were a few more daring necklines on Sunday night. Best Actress nominee Sandra Hller's off-the-shoulder sleeves were stunningly clean, and fellow nominee Lily Gladstone's strapless neckline was trimmed with a quilt made in collaboration by Gucci and Ironhouse Quillwork's Joe Big Mountain. For Ms. Blunt and Ms. Pugh, their flowing necklines injected a bit of subversion into their predictable shiny looks. However, not everyone liked the straps. The dresses were polarizing social networks. But they stood out. The word that came to mind, literally, was “uplifting.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/10/style/emily-blunt-florence-pugh-oscars.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos