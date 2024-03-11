Emma Stone Shows Torn Zipper of Her Dress During Oscars Acceptance Speech | Hollywood





Emma Stone won big at the 96th Academy Awards, winning the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Poor Things. The actor, however, suffered a wardrobe malfunction while accepting the award, with the back of her strapless Louis Vuitton dress splitting. (Also read: Emma Stone suffered a wardrobe malfunction before accepting her Best Actress Oscar. Emma wins Best Actress Emma seemed shocked to hear her name called by Michelle Yeoh for best actress. She repeatedly touched the back of her dress while hugging Mark Ruffalo and director Yorgos Lanthimos. She also appeared to say something about her broken dress as she walked up the stairs to accept the award. Jessica Lange and Charlize Theron also briefly came to her aid, as Emma stepped forward to deliver her speech, visibly emotional. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. What Emma said in her speech “My dress is broken. I think it happened during Im Just Ken, I'm pretty sure,” she said, referring to the Ryan Gosling concert a few minutes ago. She then added: The other night I was panicking, as you can often tell, that maybe something like this could happen. Yorgos [Lanthimos, Poor Things director] said to me: Please get out of there, and he was right, because it's not about me. This is a team that came together to create something greater than the sum of its parts. And that's the best thing about filmmaking, it's all of us together. And I am deeply honored to share this with every member of the cast, with every member of the crew, with every person who put their love and care and genius into the making of this film. She concluded her speech by thanking her family and said: “I really want to thank my family, my mother, my brother Spencer, my father, my husband Dave. I love you so much. And above all, my daughter, who will be three in three days and who has transformed our lives in technicolor. I love you more than all the sky, my daughter. So thank you very much. Don't look at the back of my dress. THANKS. Emma beat off stiff competition in the category which included Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon, Annette Bening for Nyad, Sandra Huller for Anatomy of a Fall and Carey Mulligan for Maestro. She had already won an Oscar in the same category for La La Land. Check out HT's coverage of the Oscars and 2024 awards season here. We have reviews, predictions and more. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates in one place

