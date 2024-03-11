Get Jennifer Lawrence's Swarovski Oscar Jewelry





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Both cool and effortlessly chic, Jennifer Lawrence continues to serve up a masterclass in understated, on-trend elegance. The actor and “quiet luxury” street style star arrived on the Oscars red carpet in a polka dot dress that looked as playful as her personality, while her accessories whispered wealth in sparkling Swarovski crystals. Although its lab-grown diamonds cost $65,000 each, we found more affordable options to master this spring's simplistic tennis bracelet and necklace trend that add sophistication to any outfit. The starlet shined in sync with the emerging, yet still timeless, trend of jewelry that can serve as a statement in dressy or casual ensembles. Despite their sporty name, classic tennis necklaces and bracelets offer simple glamour, as their origins refer to a linear adornment of diamonds intended to decorate delicate territories, such as the neckline or the wrist. While diamonds are still a girl's best friend, they're not always so friendly to our wallets. So we looked for options visibly similar to Swarovski's Lawrence that still sparkle. Jennifer Lawrence wears the Swarovski Galaxy Tennis necklace and bracelet at the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images Lawrence wore Swarovski's Galaxy Tennis Necklace and Bracelet for the big event, each featuring a textured chain of uniquely cut diamonds, and drew comparisons to the crystals set in the Millenia Cubic Circonia Pear Cut Tennis Necklace or Bracelet tennis shoes in cubic zirconia. We also envision the Re Matrix Chunky Tennis Bracelet as a unique piece, while the Ortyx Triangle Cut Cubic Zirconia Tennis Necklace takes on a modern shape for a bold statement. Below, shop Swarovski tennis jewelry adorned with luxurious crystals – without breaking the bank. Register for WWD Shop Newsletter to get the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buying guides to find the products you need to try ASAP. Swarovski Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelet Premium Nordstrom Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars Price as of the date this article was published: $99 Swarovski Re Matrix tennis bracelet Premium Amazon Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars

Premium Nordstrom Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars $198.95

$229

13% off

$229

Price as of the date this article was published: $198.95 Imber Swarovski Tennis Necklace Premium Amazon Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars

Premium Nordstrom Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars Price as of the date this article was published: $250 Ortyx Swarovski Triangle Cut Cubic Zirconia Tennis Necklace Premium Amazon Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars

Premium Nordstrom Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars Price as of the date this article was published: $255 Swarovski Millenia Cubic Circonia Pear Cut Tennis Necklace Premium Nordstrom Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars Price as of the date this article was published: $530 Why trust WWD Since 1910, WWD – often called “the fashion bible” – has been the industry's leading voice of authority for senior executives in the global women's and men's fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing mainstream media that cover the market. Today, WWD's latest news and trends continue to be a trusted resource for fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our business editors continue to uphold WWD's editorial standards and values ​​with quality product selections backed by experts. Learn more about us here. Meet the author Olivia Cigliano is a business editor and producer at Footwear News and WWD, where she writes business content about fashion, beauty, shoes, TikTok style trends, and more. Cigliano received his bachelor's degree in journalism from Emerson College and his byline can be found in publications such as Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. She is currently based in New York. She regularly reports on red carpet trends, including the buzzworthy jewelry that shines among the stars.

