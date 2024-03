Red pins: Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo and Ava DuVernay wear ceasefire pins at the Oscars

CNN

Billie Eilish, Finneas, Mark Ruffalo, Ava DuVernay, Ramy Youssef and Quannah Chasinghorse are among the latest stars to hit the red carpet with matching red pins this time at the Oscars. And while he didn't walk the carpet, actor Mahershala Ali also donned one of the pins as he helped introduce the nominees for this year's Best Supporting Actor award. But what do they mean? Featuring the outline of a hand around a black heart, the pins call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, which Palestinian health authorities say has left 30,000 dead in Gaza since October . A group of more than 400 celebrities have joined Artists4Ceasefire, a campaign that released a letter in late October urging the US Congress and President Joe Biden to call for an immediate decision.ceasefirein Gaza and Israel. In a press release, Artists4Ceasefire said: “The pin symbolizes collective support for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza . But unlike other symbolic accessories like the Times Up movement, which became ubiquitous at awards shows in 2018 to show support for victims of sexual harassment, ceasefire pins were only seen on a handful of stars on recent red carpets. At this year's Grammy Awards, Boygenius and Annie Lennox notably wore the pins, with Lennox pleading on stage for a ceasefire and peace. (Also on the Oscars red carpet, actors Milo Machado-Graner and Swann Arlaud in Anatomy of a Fall wore Palestinian flag pins.) On the Oscars red carpet Sunday, Youssef, a comedian and actor who starred in Poor Things alongside Ruffalo and Emma Stone, expressed frustration with the lack of momentum to end the war. There is no other route, Youssef says Variety to call for a ceasefire. It takes so long. This is what we encourage everyone to speak out about. Other stars who signed the Artists4Ceasefire letter include Cate Blanchett, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Bradley Cooper and America Ferrera.

