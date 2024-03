Emily Blunts' Stylist Explains the Floating Shoulders of Her 2024 Oscars Dresses

There's no doubt that, fashion-wise, collarbones were the star of the show on the 2024 Oscars red carpet on Sunday, where strapless silhouettes ruled the night. One of the evening's most talked-about ensembles also didn't benefit from the support of straps, as they hovered just inches above the Best Supporting Actress nominee. Emilie Blunts shoulders. Blunt may not have won her category, but she made our best-dressed list of the night for her champagne-colored Schiaparelli beaded gown with flowing shoulders and an eye-catching midsection embellishment, a passel of necklaces Tiffany & Co. platinum ring with over 100 carats of diamonds and 6 carat diamond earrings. Stylist Jessica Pasteurwho has worked with Blunt for 18 years, said Vanity Fair that the final decision on the dress was made between three suitors after a final try on Sunday morning. I think when you decide what you want to wear, I think something happens, she said. It depends on your mood. One was colorful, the other transparent, the other white and there was this little girl. And, as she called the embellishment of the dress, which the fashion house has now renamed The Emily in Blunts in honor, the little undergarment. She knew we would talk about it, and that's fine with her. By Kevin Mazur/Getty Images. Sometimes we don't play it safe. At this point in Emily's years, we can go have fun with fashion, she said. Did I know people were going to talk about the shoulder? Absolutely. Do I care what others have to say? Absolutely not. Me? I think people who know fashion, like fashion, who like interesting things, were going to like it and I know people who like some very classic things weren't going to like it. At the end of the day, she looked absolutely stunning. It was such a beautiful dress. As for that much-talked-about floating shoulder element, Paster predicts we'll see more of it in the future. She admitted, however, that she was shocked to see another gravity-defying shoulder strap detail on Blunts. Oppenheimer co-star Florence PughThe clean Del Core silver look on the carpet. I thought [Blunt] I was going to be the first to wear it and then I saw that the beautiful Florence Pugh also had a very similar shoulder, she said. Jeff Kravitz

