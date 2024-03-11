Emma Stone on Ryan Gosling's Performance in 'Barbie' and Fixing the Oscar Dress





If you were worried about Emma Stone and her broken dress after she appeared on stage at tonight's Oscars to accept the Best Actress award, fear not. “They stitched me up,” the star shared Poor things, Searchlight's adaptation of Alasdair Gray's novel. “Just when I got back[stage]they stitched me up, which was wonderful. Stone pointed out the problem with her dress on stage, sharing that she thought she broke it while singing and dancing during barbie tune “I'm Just Ken” from his Oscar-nominated artist La La Land co-star, Ryan Gosling. Backstage, she claimed the belief was genuine, adding, “I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing, and that number just blew me away.” I was just there, and I was going, and things happen. Plus, Stone explained what it meant Poor things the character, Bella Baxter, has going for her compared to anyone she's played before. “I think it's the chance to play a person starting from scratch, but in a completely metaphorical way, that can't really happen in real life, who is learning language and skills at a rapid pace every day and manages to trace this. course and I realized that she was full of joy, curiosity and a true love not only for the good but also for the challenges of life, and that she was fascinated by “It was all an incredible lesson to take with me and try to live in my skin every day,” the actress said. “So I've really missed her since we finished filming, which was a long time ago, about two and a half years ago. I miss Bella and I'm really grateful that we got to celebrate the movie tonight and over the last few months. Stone reunites with Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and screenwriter Tony McNamara following their collaboration on period black comedy The favouritewhich received 10 Oscar nominations in 2018, Poor things watches Bella, Stone's young Victorian wife, brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, this child-like woman is eager to learn. But as Bella hungers for the worldliness she misses – and sex in particular – she runs away with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across continents. Freed from the prejudices of her time, she remains resolute in her goal of defending equality and liberation. While Stone and Killers of the Flower Moon'While Lily Gladstone had long been considered the favorite for Best Actress, other contenders tonight included Annette Bening (nad)Sandra Hülser, (Anatomy of a fall), and Carey Mulligan (Maestro). Poor things won a total of four Academy Awards, also winning in the categories of Best Production Design, Costume Design, and Makeup and Hairstyling. The film won the second most Oscars this year, just behind Christopher Nolan's. Oppenheimeralso entering the categories of Best Film, Direction, Adapted Screenplay, Supporting Actor, Cinematography, Editing and Original Score. Next up for Lanthimos and Stone is Kinds of Kindness, an as-yet-undated anthology film that will also be distributed by Searchlight, which also stars Jesse Plemons, Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer. No release date for this title has been set. Watch video of Stone backstage at the Oscars above.

