Married at First Sight in Australia: Breaking down men's style, from tight pants to exposed ankles and man buns

With the latest opus of Married at first sight Currently in Australia, it only took 11 seasons for Dan Ahwa to finally fall down the rabbit hole of this reality TV phenomenon.

In episode two of the current season of Married at first sight Australia, shows are problematic, gym bro

and self-proclaimed alpha Jack Dunkley locked his Hulkish figure into a skin-tight black three-piece tuxedo with his hair scraped into an impossibly tight bun. At the nape of the neck, the haircut dissolves into an undercut.

Throughout the endless episodes (I'm up to 20 and counting), a pattern emerges with Jack's specific style. The proud alpha often talks about his integrity with the other contestants, but gets defensive when in the line of fire, particularly in episode 16 when he tells fellow contestant Jono McCullough to muzzle your wife during of a heated argument with Lauren Dunn.

To assert his alpha status, Jack likes to show off his body shape in clothes that look like they require a hammer to remove. Painted on his body is a rotating wardrobe of shirts unbuttoned to the neckline (a style trick that very few men can pull off with, like Lenny Kravitz) and equally tight pants that can be best described as capri pants, a hard sight to ignore. In episode 20, Jack launches a campaign to rebuild his integrity with a fake apology to Lauren wearing a white shirt (the color of purity), a softer center part, and a slightly lower bun .

While I'm a huge proponent of people wearing what they feel good in, the series sheds light on some interesting details about how men behave during what is basically the equivalent of mating season in a zoo.

Because identity is tied to how we dress, physical appearance and how we dress are just one small tool in the box used to attract a potential life partner.

Meme Four guys at a party.

Guys in tight going out clothes is a look that has already made its presence known via a viral 2020 internet meme, four guys in jeans in the UK on a night out. British tattoo artist Connor Jordan Humpage posted a photo of himself and three friends all wearing tight jeans. For a look that seems specific to the 2016-2019 era, it's surprising to see that it stuck with some of the contestants on the shows, although Connor apparently ditched the tight jeans upon further investigation, Connor now wears with happiness of wide legs. oversized pants just a week ago.

Jack Dunkley's iconic tight-fitting shirt and pants combination.

In the third episode we meet professional kickboxer Jayden Eynaud who is also a fan of tight evening wear. For his wedding to bride Eden Heart, he wears a suit that looks like it could catch fire at any moment; once again with his hair piled up in a bun, the second man bun of the season. Like Jack, he wears neither socks nor moccasins.

In episode 20, at one of the show's notoriously hot dinners, Jayden wears an outfit that my colleague Johanna Thornton describes as resembling that of a card dealer at a casino.

The silky red brocade jacket could have been taken straight from a tablecloth in a three-star Italian trattoria and transformed into a tuxedo with a black satin lapel, worn with a black shirt and what appear to be shiny black pants.

The combination of the gold cross pendant and a pair of oversized gold-rimmed Versace sunglasses could be considered another example of Sydney flash. However, it can also be seen as a dressy version of the Eshay style, a male subculture which is the Australian equivalent of the British term Chav. Sportswear, mullets and gold jewelry are often found in Eshays' hypermasculine style arsenal.

While Eshay culture, much like Chav, has its roots in low-income communities, it is a subculture whose fashion sense has grown and evolved to include people from all backgrounds economic; the common thread being street-inspired casual wear and formal wear veering towards overt designer fashion to the point of appearing slightly garish.

Eshay's inspired style may have a subtle influence on the contestants' personal style, but it becomes more evident when we meet Tim Calwell's best man, Ben, in the first episode, who is sporting a freshly cut mullet. As one of the mean bride's guests says, usually a guy with a mullet is a bit of a f**kboy (please refer to the Urban Dictionary if you need it here).

Jayden Eynaud in the incriminated outfit.

Hair is another interesting element of the show's male style choices.

Jayden's hair is a focal point of his overall appearance. Stacked high on his head, it is less neat than Jacks, and in a close-up you can see the effects that constant scraping in a bun has had on his head with stressed follicles and visible hair loss at the temples.

While his hair is tied up, he likes to use a scrunchie, and as the series develops, the bun is released to reveal a cascade of skinny, greasy hair that sits incongruously with another gay hairstylist with long hair, Stephen Stewart, and his mane. of artfully tousled and highlighted locks.

Ben Walters opts for a T-shirt and blazer for dinner.

The buns, in the case of these candidates, speak to a broader vision of the way men live today. Jack and Jayden barely drink and love to work out, part of a population of men around the world who have taken vanity and self-care to a whole new level.

Their respective updos are an example of a popular hairstyle among the Straight Edge community, with its roots in Eastern spirituality; Men's buns date back to the Edo period (1603-1868) in Japan, when samurai and sumo wrestlers popularized the look with their chonmage hairstyle. Much like any element of Eastern culture appropriated in the West, it is a sign of a certain desire to appear more zen and much more interesting than they often are. As the group's self-proclaimed elder statesman, Timothy Smith, pointed out in episode 20, every man with a bun on this show thinks they're screwing Tony Robbins or Dr. Phil, all mixed into one.

Tim Calwall wearing one of the many linen suits that appeared on the show with his wife Sara Mesa.

Besides gym bros, we also see several male contestants who can be considered basic, like contestant Ridge Barredo, a psychiatric nurse who walks the line between being both a gym bro and a basic bro. Although our first introduction to Ridge is as a playboy, his marriage to executive assistant Jade Pywell is one of the strongest marriages in the series. We see Ridge in a parade of T-shirts under a blazer and white sneakers, a common theme with the other men's basics including Tim, Jono and tour guide Ben Walters, whose polo shirt with embroidered mini cocktails is another attempt at him to appear relaxed. , when in fact he spends the entire season turning on his wife Ellie Dix.

As with Ben, there's a real desire here for the basics to appear a little more stylish than they are, like Tim in his open-collared linen shirts and double-chain necklaces, and Ridge in a polo sweater with high collar or a pair of Burberry shorts with an enlarged tartan print, which Tom Wambsgans of Succession could be described as ridiculously nouveau riche. Unfortunately for Tim, his nutritionist wife Sara Mesa is much further along with her personal style of strategically cut tops and dresses that embody a savvy Syndey fashion girl.

On the other end of the spectrum, we have Nerds Executive Assistant Collins Christian and Event Manager Tristan Black. Both are fairly unremarkable in the way they put their outfits together, but while most men seem allergic to wearing socks, Tristan wears his wardrobe of linen shirts and chinos with a pair of wacky printed socks, if only to signal to the rest of the group, he's truly carefree and not at all over-analyzing every second of the experience (he is).

In episode 20, we see him on full display in a black shirt, black pants, and black dress shoes punctuated by a pair of aggressively colored blue and red patterned socks. Another wacky serial sock wearer is Ohio transplant Michael Felix, who is seen wearing animal print socks to the fourth dinner party.

Michael dresses a lot like what you would expect of a car salesman who dresses slightly nerdy. His mix of a purple velvet blazer over a printed shirt and blue jeans looks like a formula found in a Ted Baker catalog or in a menswear category at a Fashions in the Field competition. In contrast, her husband Stephen is also the result of his profession as a high-end hairdresser, hip, cool, adhering above all to a languid, coastal Australian sensibility that provides a welcome tonic to the ill-fitting clothes worn by other men.

Richard Sauerman and Andrea Thompson on the couch during an engagement ceremony.

Another style revelation comes from charismatic brand consultant Richard Sauerman, 62, who is proof that no matter your age, you can look and dress well. The motorcycle enthusiast has a wardrobe of stunning leather jackets that can be worn off-duty, and his whimsical collection of scarves adds an interesting layer to his look that showcases his creative energy and openness. spirit, two essential traits of his marriage to the photographer Andrea. Thompson.

Overall, the men's fashion featured is an insightful snapshot of a cross-section of men facing a heightened reality, while trying to stay true to themselves. The unfolding of their reality and the emotional insecurities that each man harbors come to light, and for each man, their style is a reflection of that and the life experiences they have learned along the way.

Every marriage requires effort, but unlike most marriages, courtship takes place after the wedding on this show, which is of course its selling point. So in this unique situation, all the cards are on the table and, with ankles and chest exposed (and at one point, Saras behind in a black lace dress), personal style is a tactic used here strategically as shortcut to finding someone. to love and be loved in return.

More men's clothing

Let's listen to it for the boys.