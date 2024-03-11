Emma Stone accepted her Oscar for Best Actress in a torn dress





Emma Stone won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in “Poor Things.”

When Stone took the stage, she revealed that she had a wardrobe malfunction and her dress broke.

"I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken,'" she joked. "I'm pretty sure."



Emma Stone became a two-time Oscar winner on Sunday night and accepted her trophy while battling a wardrobe malfunction. THE 96th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood Sunday, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. On the show, Stone was a big winner, winning best actress for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in the Yorgos Lanthimos film “Poor Things.” As Stone took the stage in a mint green peplum Louis Vuitton dress, she revealed to the audience that her outfit had one flaw. “My dress is broken. I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken,'” Stone said, referring to Ryan Gosling's rousing rendition of the song “Barbie” that took place earlier during of the awards ceremony. “I'm pretty sure.” “It’s truly upsetting,” Stone continued, shouting out her fellow nominees in the category: Annette Bening (“Nyad”), Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Sandra Hller (“Anatomy of a Fall”) ), and Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”).

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in “Poor Things”.

projector Photos



Stone, who previously won an Oscar for his work in “La La Land,” recalled recently “freaking out” about winning. She said Lanthimos advised her to “get over it,” prompting Stone to yell at the people responsible for “Poor Things.” “I am deeply honored to share this with every member of the cast, with every member of the crew, with every person who put their love and care and genius into the making of this film,” she said. . “And Yorgos, thank you for the gift of a lifetime in Bella Baxter. I will be forever grateful.” “I am deeply honored,” Stone continued, thanking her parents, her brother, her husband Dave McCary and their daughter, who is about to turn 3 and “has transformed our lives into technicolor.” “I love you bigger than all the sky, girl,” Stone said, possibly referring to her friend Taylor Swift's song “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” from her album “Midnights.” “Don’t look at the back of the dress,” Stone said as she left the stage. Of course we did.

