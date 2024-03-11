Emma Stone Blamed Oscars Dress Malfunction on Ryan Gosling as Ken





Blame it on Kenergy. On her way to the stage to accept the 2024 Best Actress Oscar for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor things, Emma Stone was seen saying “my dress is broken!” » to the cameras. “I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken,' I'm pretty sure,” the 35-year-old actress revealed during her acceptance speech. The star wore a custom mermaid gown with statement jewelry, both from Louis Vuitton. Former Best Actress winners Sally Field, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron and Michelle Yeoh awarded the star her golden statue, with Lange rushing to Stone's aid to fix the wardrobe malfunction zipper of her sculptural mint green dress. Emma Pierre John Shearer/WireImage In the post-show press room, Stone revealed more about how her dress was ultimately repaired. “They stitched me up, as soon as I got back, it was wonderful,” Stone said. “I honestly think I broke it during 'I'm Just Ken.' I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing and that number blew me away and I was there and I went there and things happened. Stone joined the barbie karaoke session when best supporting actor nominee Ryan Gosling (with whom she starred in the 2016 film La La Land) handed him the mic during his dazzling performance of the Oscar-nominated song. (Mark Ronson's track lost to his compatriot barbie soundtrack song, “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell.) barbie co-stars Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa and other Kens joined Gosling on stage for “I'm Just Ken,” while Greta Gerwig, America Ferrera and Margot Robbie also joined in the star-studded singing. Poor things was the second most nominated film with 11 nominations. In addition to the Stone Award for Best Actress, the absurdist comedy won three craft awards, for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Makeup and Hairstyling. (Stone was seen backstage rushing toward the auditorium when this final award was announced.) Discover more of the best fashion and beauty looks, check out THRand follow all our coverage of the 2024 Oscars for the winners, memorable moments and what the cameras missed. Additional reporting by Kirsten Chuba.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/style/emma-stone-2024-oscars-dress-malfunction-ryan-gosling-ken-1235848661/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos