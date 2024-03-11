Late comeback sees No. 3 men's basketball lose 85-84 in overtime to No. 7 ETSU in SoCon semifinals

NOTES|QUOTES|PHOTOS

ASHEVILLE, NC (March 10, 2024) No. 3 seed Chattanooga men's basketball saw its 2024 Southern Conference Tournament come to a heartbreaking end Sunday night at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, NC. North, UTC dropping its match against No. 7 seed ETSU 85-84 in overtime.

At one point leading by 20 points with 14:18 to play, the Mocs were unable to handle the Buccaneers' full-court press and physicality down the stretch, with ETSU forcing overtime to 79- 79. Despite the drop in free throws Randy Brady To give UTC a narrow lead in overtime, a decisive shot from ETSU's Karon Boyd proved fatal as the Mocs were unable to answer, giving East Tennessee State a spot in the SoCon title game on Monday .

16 Chattanooga turnovers, including 12 in the second half, ended up tormenting the Mocs' hopes until the final buzzer of the evening. A total of four Mocs would end the night with 10+ in the score column with Jan Zidek 26 points in the lead for UTC.

HOW DID IT HAPPEN

ETSU put the Mocs on their heels early with their physicality and offensive rebounding, helping the Buccaneers take the lead. While the Bucs controlled the lead, Chattanooga remained within striking distance, with the Mocs never trailing by more than five points in the opening stretch. The patience of the Mocs would eventually pay off Noah Melson connected on a three-point jumper at 12:49 of the first, giving UTC its first lead of the night, 17-15.

What helped the Mocs' cause was a stretch of stifling defense that began at the 13:49 mark of the first half, where UTC would hold ETSU to zero field goals for the next 9:35 of the game. Despite this streak, the Mocs failed to find a coherent attack, keeping the score close between the two teams heading into the halftime break.

That was until the Mocs were able to pull down a flurry of buckets to close the frame, complete with a Honor Huff three points with just seven seconds left to push UTC's advantage into double digits. Until the last 20 minutes of action, the Mocs found themselves ahead 38-27.

To open the second period, the Mocs were able to turn to Jan Zidek to help galvanize a relatively stagnant UTC attack in the first. Connecting on bucket after bucket and making save after save, Chattanooga was able to build what looked like a comfortable 54-34 lead with 14:18 to play. ETSU wasn't ready to go into the night quietly, however, as the Buccaneers' full-court press turned the tide late.

Behind the Mocs' 12 second-half rebounds, compounded by ETSU's comeback with multiple offensive rebounds and second-chance opportunities, the Buccaneers crawled back to level with UTC. After 40 minutes of action, these two teams needed five more minutes to decide this one as the score was tied at 79-79.

Overtime went back and forth between the two teams, and a pair of clutch free throws by Randy Brady helped Chattanooga lead 84-83 with just 1:31 left in the period. A clutch basket from ETSU's Karon Boyd allowed the Bucs to regain the lead, 85-84, with just seconds remaining in the game. Both Trey Bonham And Jan Zidek would have chances for the Mocs to get ahead, but neither would fall as the Mocs saw their final SoCon tournament hopes dashed.

DISCS/SERIES Chattanooga 21-12, 12-6 SoCon ETSU 19-12, 7-7 SoCon Series: UTC now leads the all-time series 52-40.

NOTABLE |MORE

-UTC's all-time SCT semifinal record now improves to 20-7.

– He's the head coach Dan Earl 's ninth appearance in SoCon tournament appearance (7x with VMI, 2x with UTC).

– Earl's career record as an SCT coach now stands at 7-9.

– Tonight's overtime game marked the ninth playoff overtime game for the Mocs in program history. UTC's record in postseason OT games now improves to 4-5.

– The last time UTC went to overtime in the playoffs? March 7, 2022 in the SoCon title game against Furman (UTC won 64-63).

– Honor Huff managed to find itself tied for 13thon Chattanooga's single-season scoring list after his 16-point night in Asheville, with Huff now at 575 on the season. Huff also passed Stephen McDowell for third place in UTC's 3PTM single-season rankings, now at 109 after making two from behind the arc tonight.

– After finishing your night with four blocks, Sam Alexis has now moved to sixth place in UTC's single-season block rankings, at 70 on the year. The second best Moc, Justin Tuoyo (2015-16), fifth, stands at 77 blocks in a season.

– Trey Bonham That night, he had a double-double, the first of his career in rebounds, finishing the night with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Bonham's previous career high was nine rebounds against The Citadel on February 12, 2022 while at VMI. Bonham's UTC record for rebounds was eight, which he achieved twice this season. This is his second double-double of the season (15 points, 11 assists at VMI on February 8)

– After losing 26 tonight against ETSU, Jan Zidek now has six 20-point games this season. His most recent came on February 28 against Mercer (finished with 24).

QUOTABLE | MORE

HC Dan Earl Opening statement from:

“Obviously, it's a tougher night than last night. And this thing is over quickly, which is tough in March. As far as the game goes, you just point out the 16 turnovers we had, which been difficult, then ETSU's 24 offensive rebounds. It's a credit to them.”

FOLLOW CHATTANOOGA BASKETBALL



Follow @GoMocsMBBonTwitter& onInstagramfor the latest Chattanooga men's basketball news and information.

GoMocs.com is the official website for Chattanooga Mocs. Buy officially licensed materials in ourOnline Store. Mocs can also be followed on their official websiteFacebookpage or onTwitter.Find out how to join Club Mocs and support more than 300 student-athletes by clicking onhere.