Fashion
Are these Y-shaped facades? Oscars 2024 fashion trends designed to ignite social media | Oscars 2024
TThe Oscars red carpet isn't what it used to be. Thank God. Because it used to be a real beauty contest. Never mind that it was a list of talented, hard-working women with the resilience to succeed against Hollywood's impossible odds at the Oscars, the lovely ladies were lined up Miss World-style to be judged on their beauty. a dress with corset boning, while the men took care of the important things, like collecting best director awards.
The red carpet is now an entertainment industry in its own right. It's an effective platform to tell the world an actor's story, as Lily Gladstone did, honoring her position as the first Native American nominee in her category with a dress co-designed by the creative director of Gucci, Sabato De Sarno, and the indigenous artist. Joe Big Mountain, with traditional quill embroidery on the neckline and velvet cape. It can also be an extremely well-paid side hustle: Emma Stone is reportedly paid around $2 million a year by Louis Vuitton, which dresses her for all major appearances. These Oscars weren't the best time for this particular partnership: Stone's mint green peplum dress made headlines for all the wrong reasons when the zipper broke as she walked to the stage to recover his statuette.
Dresses have become more interesting. Commentators need new talking points, now that raving about how flattering a color is to the complexion or praising the bounce of a blow-dry is considered a pastime, and after the trend for close-ups high definition on manicures has fortunately been put aside. misery. Those photographed realized the benefit of choosing fashion that has a story, giving the online chat room something to cling to. Blunt's Schiaparelli dress, designed with straps that levitated several inches above her shoulders and adorned with what appeared to be the outline of men's Y-front pants, was a good example.
Fashion brands are spending more than ever on dressing celebrities. The Oscars' television audience may not be what it used to be, but social media has given a long tail to the nights that define the pictures, and the social media landscape is ruled by celebrity. Basically, the budget that was once spent paying models and photographers to shoot commercials that were then displayed at great expense as double-page ads in glossy magazines has been redirected to paying celebrities for them to wear clothes. But this is a complex matter, and savvy candidates are not at the mercy of the highest bidder. Blunt, for example, has a contract with Tiffany and will be handsomely rewarded for wearing the 700 diamond necklace she wore to the ceremony. Her Schiaparelli dress was likely chosen in part because its flowing straps perfectly drew attention to the matching six-carat necklace and earrings.
Even before the awards ceremony, the buzz on the red carpet suggested that this would be the Oppenheimers' night. Now that the red carpet is no longer a winner-takes-all beauty contest, there's room for teamwork in the name of a film. The buzz around Barbie and Dune: Part 2 was successfully amplified by strategic, orchestrated red carpet dressing. Ryan Gosling did the hot pink heavy lifting on behalf of Barbie in his Marilyn Monroe-inspired riff on I'm Just Ken and for the biggest awards show in the season, many of Oppenheimer's stars were dressed in synergy, as if for a very chic end-of-year ball at a scientific university. Cillian Murphy's Versace tuxedo was accented with a gold brooch from Hong Kong brand Sauvereign, which explained in a statement that the eight concentric trapezoids mimic the shape of the interior components of Oppenheimer's history-altering invention. Blunt's gravity-defying dress was echoed in a remarkably similar gown for Florence Pugh, made by Milan-based brand Del Core. Pugh's straps, like Blunt's, hovered a few inches above his shoulders. A nod to Oppenheimer's daring in physics, perhaps. Or a reference to the Oscars, where, as is often the case, the film with the most successful formula was the one that aimed itself a few centimeters above the tastes of the general public. Either way, these days the prettiest dresses play an important role in the plot, meaning the red carpet has seen more appearances from quirkier, less traditionally glamorous brands such as Schiaparelli, Loewe and Balenciaga, alongside heavyweights like Dior.
The power of fashion on the red carpet can also be seen when Chanel steps out of her comfort zone of understated elegance to dress Billie Eilish in a tongue-in-cheek version of her traditional tweed suit. Chanel realized that Eilish, who wore white socks and strappy Mary Janes instead of evening sandals and accessorized her tailored black jacket with an Artists4Ceasefire pin, would earn them more likes on social media than any number of underage starlets in security robes. .
