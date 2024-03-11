Connect with us

Margot Robbie's Oscars Dress Sparks Theory

Margot Robbie's Oscars dress sparked an unusual theory online.

The actress stunned viewers at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, appearing in a figure-hugging black Versace dress. The outfit was a far cry from her attire at the recent awards show, with the 33-year-old wearing pink to promote barbie at the recent BAFTA and SAG-AFTRA awards.

While hosting British coverage of the Oscars on ITV, English comedian and film critic Jonathan Ross and his guests wondered if Robbie was wearing black to “mourn.” barbie not be nominated in the Best Director or Best Actress categories.

Margot Robbie attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theater on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Her dress sparked an unusual theory online. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic).

The context

These “snobs” shocked viewers when the Oscar nominees were announced in January, considering barbie broke numerous records last summer, including having the biggest opening weekend ever for a film with a female director, and grossing $1 billion worldwide within 17 days of its release.

Nicknamed “Barbie Core”, Robbie wore pink non-stop during the film's promotional tour, along with several replicas of the doll's iconic outfits. The color is synonymous with Mattel creationwith the barbie put together with so much pink paint that it caused a global shortage.

Margot Robbie at events to promote “Barbie”. The actress wore pink throughout most of the “Barbie” promotional tour, as well as wearing clothes inspired by the doll's iconic outfits.

The views

Many viewers supported Ross' theory, calling Robbie's dress “RIP.” barbie” dress.

“Dressed in black for the two times she was robbed at the #Oscars,” Vi said on X, formerly Twitter.

“This makes for a REVENGE dress,” Juan said.

“A professional move,” admitted Mark Mullicane.

“Margot Robbie said 'I'm off the clock, you're going to have a black dress and a smile and you're going to love it,'” @EraicLyrios joked.

“Margot Robbie must be pretty stupid that Ken got a nomination and his director didn't,” Karen 2.0 wrote. “Barbie saved the movie theater last year. Don't blame her for wearing black.”

However, others found the theory exaggerated.

“Oh my God, ITV is diving in at the deep end with a conspiracy theory that Margot Robbie was wearing black because Greta Gerwig wasn't nominated,” Marchame told Web.

“'Is Margot Robbie crying at the Oscars, is this a statement, is she sick of pink,' but she's just in the era of her reputation,” said @plasticdaisy.

News week has contacted Margot Robbie and Jonathan Ross for comment via email.

Although barbie wasn't nominated for Best Director or Best Actress, it picked up nominations in several other categories, including Best Picture, Best Costume Design, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The film won Best Original Song for Billie Eilish. What was I made for?

