NE10 with eight men's and women's basketball programs selected for the NCAA Eastern Regional Championships





MEN’S SELECTION PARADE | WOMEN'S SELECTION PARADE Saint Michael's Men and Bentley Women will serve as regional hosts MANSFIELD, Mass. – The NCAA announced its selections for the Division II men's and women's basketball championships Sunday evening and the Northeast-10 Conference had eight programs selected – including top seeds from the East Region with the men of Saint Michael's and women of Bentley. Both teams will serve as hosts for their respective regional sites. The NCAA DII Women's Basketball East Regional begins Friday at Barbara Stevens Court at the Dana Center and five NE10 teams will compete, including top-seeded Bentley against No. 8 seed Mercy. The Falcons won their third straight and 23rd overall NE10 championship on Sunday with a 64-49 victory over Southern Connecticut. With this victory, Bentley punched a ticket to his 38th appearance at the NCAA championship. No Division II team in the country has won more NCAA championships, played in more NCAA games (104) or recorded more wins (65) than Bentley. Assomption, the reigning NCAA DII East Region champion, earned the No. 2 seed and will face No. 7 seed Franklin Pierce. No. 3 seed Saint Rose will face No. 6 seed Daemen, while No. 5 seed Southern New Hampshire will face No. 4 seed Jefferson in the regional with a loss . Bentley and Assumption took home a share of the NE10 regular season trophy this year. This is the fifth straight season that the NE10 has had at least four women's basketball programs in the NCAA championship field. NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SUPPORT The NCAA DII men's basketball East Regional Tournament begins Saturday at Saint Michael's. This will be the first time since 1960 that Saint Michael's will host the regional championship after a strong year that saw them win the NE10 regular season championship. The Purple Knights finished with a 17-5 conference record, exceeding expectations in historic fashion en route to the top seed in this year's NE10 championship. The NE10 had three men's basketball programs selected – including No. 3 seed Southern New Hampshire, the 2024 NE10 champion, and No. 8 seed Southern Connecticut, the 2024 NE10 runner-up. Michael's and Southern Connecticut will face off in the first round, while Southern New Hampshire will face No. 6 seed Bloomfield. For SNHU, this was the program's first NE10 championship title since 2016. NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL SUPPORT NCAA Digital has partnered with Hudl to use the Hudl platform to stream all regional and Elite Eight games. The contests will be webcast on NCAA.com, the Hudl platform and an OTT application – “NCAA Championships Pass”. Fans have three viewing options: $9.95 per contest, $29.95 for all Division II Men's Basketball Championship games, excluding the semifinals and championship game, and 49.95 $ for all Division II men's and women's basketball championship games, excluding semifinals and championship games. The DII Men's Basketball Championship semifinals and finals will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and CBS, respectively. ABOUT THE NE10

The NE10 is an association of 12 diverse institutions serving student-athletes in 24 NCAA Division II sports. Together, we are building a bright future by embracing the journey of every student-athlete. Each year, 4,500 of these student-athletes compete in conference championships in 24 sports, making the NE10 the nation's largest DII conference in terms of sports sponsorship. Leading the way in the classroom, on the field and in the community, NE10 prides itself on its comprehensive program and the experience it provides for student-athletes.

