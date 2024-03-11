My dress is broken, I think it happened during Im Just Ken: the best quotes from the Oscars 2024 | Oscars 2024

Jimmy Kimmel

on Barbie: What a feat to take a plastic doll that no one likes anymore – you'd be more likely to have my wife buy our daughter a pack of Marlboro Reds than a Barbie doll before this movie. Barbie is now a feminist icon, thanks to Greta Gerwig, who many thought deserved to be nominated for Best Director tonight. Wait a second, I know you're clapping, but by the way, you're the one who didn't vote for her. Don't act like you had nothing to do with it.

on Robert Downey Jr in Oppenheimer: It's the high point of Robert Downey Jr.'s illustrious career. One of the highest points. [The camera finds Downey Jr, who taps his nose.] Was it also a nose thing or a drug motion that you made?

on Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall: Messi has an overdose scene… I haven't seen a French actor eat vomit like that since Grard Depardieu.

Messi has his own seat. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

on Emma Stone in Poor Things: Emma played a grown woman with the brain of a child. Like the lady who refuted the state of the union.

on Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster: In 1976, Jodie Foster was young enough to play Robert De Niro's daughter. Now she's 20 years too old to be his girlfriend.

on the Sag-Aftra strikes: This long, difficult work stoppage has taught us that our very strange town, as pretentious and superficial as it may be at its core, is a union town. It's not just a bunch of heavily botoxed, Hailey-Bieber smoothie-drinking, diabetes prescription-abusing, gluten-sensitive nepo babies with perpetually shaking chihuahuas. This is a coalition of strong, hard-working, mentally tough American workers; women and men who would 100% die if we were to touch the handle of a shovel.

DaVine Joy Randolph

I Just Gotta Be Myself: DaVine Joy Randolph. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

on the Best Supporting Actress award for Holdovers: I didn't think I was supposed to do this as a career. I started out as a singer and my mom said, walk across this street to that theater department, there's something for you there. And I thank my mother for doing it. For so long, I've always wanted to be different. And now I realize that I just have to be myself.

Sean Ono Lennon

after winning Best Animated Short Film for War Is Over

My mother turned 91 in February and today is Mother's Day in the UK, so if everyone could say: Happy Mother's Day, Yoko!

Oscar audience: Happy Mother’s Day, Yoko!

Mother's Day Quote: Sean Ono Lennon. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jefferson cord

on the prize for best adapted screenplay for American fiction: There are so many people who want the opportunity that I was given. I understand it's a risk averse industry, I get it, but $200 million movies are also a risk and it doesn't always work out, but you still take the risk. So instead of making one $200 million movie, try making 20 $10 million movies or 50 $4 million movies. The next Martin Scorsese is here, the next Greta and the Gretas! the next Christopher Nolan. I promise you. Thank you all for trusting a 40 year old black guy who has never achieved anything before. It changed my life.

Jonathan Glazer

on the award for best international film for The Zone of Interest: All of our choices were made to reflect and confront the present, not to say look what they were doing then but rather to look at what we are doing now. Our film shows where dehumanization comes to a head. It shapes our entire past and present. Right now, we are here as men who refute their Jewishness and the hijacking of the Holocaust by an occupation that led to conflict for so many innocents; whether it is the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all victims of this dehumanization. How to resist ?

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt on Barbie vs. Oppenheimer

Blunt: Well, the way this awards season went, it wasn't. that a great rivalry. Let it happen.

Gosling: That's right, you're doing great, congratulations. But I think I kind of understood why they called him Barbenheimer and they didn't call him Oppenbarbie.

Blunt: For what?

Gosling: I think you were at the end because you wore Barbie's coat all summer.

Blunt: Thanks for explaining this to Kens, Sir, I need to paint my abs to be nominated. You don't see Robert Downey doing that.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt fight for the microphone. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Robert Downey Jr.

on the Best Supporting Actor award for Oppenheimer: I would like to thank my terrible childhood and the academy, in that order. I would like to thank my vet, I meant my wife, Susan Downey, there you found me, a snarling pet, and brought me back to life. That's why I'm here, I want to thank my stylist in case no one else does. And my entertainment lawyer, Tom Hansen, for 40 years of which he spent the first half trying to insure me and get me out of trouble. Thanks dude.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito

DeVito: How did Batman beat you?

Schwarzenegger: He used my only weakness against me.

DeVito: Heat?

Schwarzenegger: Love.

DeVito: Oh. He threw me out the window.

Schwarzenegger: Batman is a son of a bitch. I hate it.

Reunited: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Mstyslav Chernov

on the award for best documentary for 20 days in Mariupol: This is the first Oscar in the history of Ukraine. And I'm honored, I'm honored. But I will probably be the first director on this stage to say: I wish I had never made this film. I wish I could trade that for Russia, which will never attack Ukraine, occupy our cities, and kill tens of thousands of my fellow Ukrainians. I hope they release all the hostages, all the soldiers who are protecting their lands, all the civilians who are currently in prison.

I can't change history. I can't change the past. But together we are some of the most talented people in the world. We can ensure that the record of history is set right and the truth prevails. And that the people of Mariupol and those who gave their lives will never be forgotten. Because cinema makes memory, and memory makes history.

John Mulaney

featuring the best sound design: Some say that the silent film era was the golden age of cinema. These people are difficult and crazy. What about that moment in Field of Dreams where we hear, “If you build it, it will come?” And then Costner does it, he builds a baseball field. But I guess he doesn't build it, he mows the corn and then there's a field and then he says, “I'm going to watch ghosts play baseball.” And then the bank says: Do you want to pay your mortgage? and he says, No, I'm going to watch ghosts play baseball. And then he finds James Earl Jones, who wrote The Boat Rocker which I thought was a real book in his twenties at the latest and he says: People will come, Ray. It's the only one with the financial plan that I like Field of Dreams. This should win best picture! But they will probably choose one of these years. Here are the nominees.

Billie Eilish

on the Best Original Song award for What Was I Made For? : I want to thank my best friend Zoe for playing Barbie with me growing up and being by my side forever. I want to thank my dance teachers growing up. I want to thank my choir teachers, Miss Freedham, for believing in me, and Miss T, you didn't like me but you were good at your job.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell perform their Oscar-winning song at the ceremony. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Nicolas Cage

to Paul Giamatti: Last year, Paul Giamatti was so committed that in order for the character to have a lazy eye, he wore a soft contact lens throughout filming, which left him blind in that eye during filming. Would I have done that? Yes of course. But the fact is, you did it, Paul! And you were brilliant, once again. Well done!

Cillian Murphy

on the best actor award for Oppenheimer: I am a very proud Irishman who is here tonight. We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb and who, for better or worse, all lived in Oppenheimer's world, so I'd really like to dedicate it to peacemakers around the world .

Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy kiss after Oppenheimer wins best picture. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Christopher Nolan

on the best film prize for Oppenheimer: The films are barely over 100 years old. Imagine being there 100 years after you started painting or acting. We don't know where this incredible journey will take us, but knowing that you think I'm a meaningful part of it means everything to me.

Emma Pierre

after winning Best Female Actor for Poor Things: My dress is broken. I think it happened during Im Just Ken. I'm pretty sure. Oh my God, it's really overwhelming. Sorry, my voice is a little gone too. Don't look at the back of my dress.

Jimmy Kimmel

on Donald Trump: After reading almost verbatim a negative review of Kimmels hosting, posted on the Trumps Truth Social page:

Thanks for watching, I'm surprised you're still here. Is your prison sentence not over?

