The best fashion from the 2024 Oscars after-parties





Sydney Sweeney in vintage Marc Bouwer Karwaï Tang // Getty Images Sydney Sweeney made a real statement for the Vanity Fair evening, wearing the Marc Bouwer dress that Angelina Jolie wore at the 2004 Oscars. The design, in white silk and very inspired by Marilyn Monroe, was a perfect choice for the star. Jennifer Lawrence in vintage Givenchy Michael Tran // Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence also chose to dig into the archives for the event. The actress wore an embellished sheer dress from Givenchy's fall/winter 1996 collection by John Galliano. Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga Amy Sussman // Getty Images Michelle Yeoh wore a shimmering Balenciaga dress to the Oscars, then changed into a structured black model for the afterparty. The dress featured exaggerated shoulders and a beautiful gold leaf detail. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Greta Lee in Loewe Michael Tran // Getty Images Greta Lee finished off her highly successful streak of awards season style by wearing a bodycon Loewe dress with a low back and detailed straps. Hunter Schafer at Bottega Veneta Jon Kopaloff // Getty Images Hunter Schafer opted for chic and elegance this year Vanity Fair to party. The actress wore a structured black Bottega Veneta dress with matching long opera gloves. Kendall Jenner in Maison Margiela Kayla Oaddams // Getty Images Kendall Jenner made a statement in a dress from Maison Margiela's recent high-profile couture collection, which featured sheer material and a corset. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Emily Ratajkowski in Jacquemus Jamie McCarthy // Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski opted for a playful white Jacquemus look with a slightly off-center bodice. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Amy Sussman // Getty Images Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a black Valentino dress with cutout details, a huge train and black leather gloves for the event, bringing plenty of drama to the red carpet. Margot Robbie in vintage Mugler Amy Sussman // Getty Images Margot Robbie stepped out of her style comfort zone and moved away from barbie press tour in a vintage Mugler design from the house's 1996 collection. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Alexandra Daddario Kayla Oaddams // Getty Images Alexandra Daddario had fun with her ensemble, which featured a huge circular bow that she moved around in. Watch next Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below

