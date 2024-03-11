Emma Stone revived the peplum trend at the 2024 Oscars





One of the biggest winners of the 2024 awards season is Emma Stone, who has already racked up a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for her role in Poor things. The 96th annual Academy Awards could be another exciting night for the star with her nomination for Best Actress and the film's chance to also win the Best Picture Oscar. Stone, no stranger to the red carpet at this point, capped off a string of very fashionable appearances (including that memorable nude floral dress at the Golden Globes) with what might be her best look ever time. Confirming that she's pro-peplum, Emma wore a mint green silk jacquard Louis Vuitton dress that featured a strapless neckline, a corset bodice with an exaggerated ruffled waistline and a long mermaid-style skirt. She accessorized with a sparkling necklace with 30-carat diamonds punctuated with a yellow center stone, along with a pair of matching princess-cut earrings. As for glam, her auburn hair was styled straight with a middle part and teased at the crown. Dewy skin, soft pink lips and rosy cheeks were the perfect finishing touches to her look. Getty

Always a team player, Stone gave the entire cast and crew Poor things a shout out when she first received the nomination, calling them “artists” who contributed to a unique and powerful film. “I am beyond grateful to the Academy for including me as both an actress and producer among this exceptional group of nominees and for recognizing our film in so many categories,” she said . CNN at the time. The team of artists who contributed to Poor things I gave it my all and will be forever grateful for the opportunity to play Bella and see the world through her eyes. She showed me that there is more to life than sugar and violence. Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Stone could take home two trophies on the show, she's also nominated for Best Picture thanks to a production credit on Poor things. She said she was “grateful” for the film's nominations and said she was “lucky” to be involved in such a special project. “I'm so grateful and I feel so lucky,” she said Hello America after this year's nominations were announced. “The best picture…we've been working on this movie for so long, and for the whole crew of this movie and the cast, we're very excited.” The last time Stone attended the Oscars was in 2019, when she wore a bronze Louis Vuitton gown with all-over embellishment and strong, sculpted shoulders. That year, she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The favourite. More in Celebrity News

