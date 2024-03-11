No. 13 FSU sweeps doubles for 10th straight win





ORLANDO The No. 13 Florida State men's tennis team rolled past Illinois State and Marist to finish the non-conference schedule with 10 straight victories. The No. 13 Florida State men's tennis team rolled past Illinois State and Marist to finish the non-conference schedule with 10 straight victories. “I thought Jamie (Connel) had a really good day as he won decisively in both matches and Justin (Lyons) winning the first match as well as two singles wins were huge moments for these players,” said the head coach. Dwayne Hultquist said. The day started with the #14 duo in the country, Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc And Joshua Dous-Karpenschif overtaking their opposition from Illinois State 6-2 while Loris Pourroy And Youcef Rihane held on and took the first point of the match 7-5. Alex Bulte And Jamie Connel had near-flawless singles matches with identical scores of 6-0, 6-1 to quickly take over the match before freshman year Justin Lyons won his first career decisive point to end the first game. Cornut-Chauvinc, Rihane and Rusher's matches were left unfinished after FSU secured the team victory. The momentum carried into the second game as Connel and Bulte sprinted past their opponent 6-0 for their first duo sweep and Rihane and Pourroy won the doubles point 6-2. Connel continued his impeccable form by winning all 12 matches for a perfect 6-0, 6-0 sweep for his 10th win of the season and first career match sweep. Lyons notched a solid 6-2, 6-2 victory in straight sets for her fifth career win before Rihane finished the night with a dominant match, losing just three games throughout the competition. “We've played six of our last nine games at home, so I'm looking forward to the big games ahead as we try to secure a strong spot in the conference and prepare for big situations,” Hultquist said . Florida State is 13-2 this season, including 3-0 in the ACC, and will return to conference play by hosting North Carolina and No. 11 Duke on Friday and Sunday respectively. Admission is free to all home tennis matches. #13 Florida State 4, Illinois State 0 Singles competition:

1. #4 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc (FSU) vs. Nam Pham (ISU) 7-6 (2), 1-1, incomplete

2. Youcef Rihane (FSU) vs. Arvid Hjalte (ISU) 4-6, 3-1, unfinished

3. Jamie Connel (FSU) def. Adrian Dibildox (ISU) 6-0, 6-1

4. Alex Bulte (FSU) def. Tomas Valencia (ISU) 6-0, 6-1

5. Justin Lyons (FSU) def. Emiliano González (ISU) 6-4, 6-2

6. Azariah Rusher (FSU) against Tin Ostro (ISU) 6-4, 2-3, incomplete Doubles competition:

1. #14 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc / Joshua Dous-Karpenschif (FSU) def. Tin Ostro/Emiliano Gonzalez (ISU) 6-2

2. Loris Pourroy / Youcef Rihane (FSU) def. Arvid Hjalte/Tom Bevan (ISU) 7-5

3. Jamie Connel / Alex Bulte (FSU) vs Caden Scarlett/Tomas Valencia (ISU) 4-5, unfinished Order of arrival: Single (4, 3, 5) Double (1, 2) #13 Florida State 4, Marist 0 Singles competition:

1. Loris Pourroy (FSU) against Oliver Thoeny (MC) 6-1, 4-3, unfinished

2. Youcef Rihane (FSU) def. José Catala (MC) 6-1, 6-2

3. Jamie Connel (FSU) def. Alejandro Casteneda (MC) 6-0, 6-0

4. Joshua Dous-Karpenschif (FSU) against Alex Thompson (MC) 6-2, 4-2, unfinished

5. Justin Lyons (FSU) def. Nick Suhanitski (MC) 6-2, 6-2

6. Azariah Rusher (FSU) against Tomas Gomez (MC) 6-2, 5-1, unfinished Doubles competition:

1. #14 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc / Joshua Dous-Karpenschif (FSU) against Jose Catala/Nick Suhanitski (MC) 5-2, unfinished

2. Youcef Rihane / Loris Pourroy (FSU) def. Oliver Thoeny/Alex Thompson (MC) 6-2

3. Jamie Connel / Alex Bulte (FSU) def. Alejandro Casteneda/Tomas Gomez (MC) 6-0 Order of arrival: Single (3, 5, 2) Double (3, 2) For more information on the Florida State men's tennis program, visit Seminoles.com and follow us on social media at FSUMTennis (IG) and @FSUMTennis (X).

