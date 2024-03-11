Fashion
Fans Claim Julianne Hough Made a Wrong Fashion Choice for the 2024 Oscars
Julianne Hough makes a statement by taking a “fashion risk” on the 2024 Oscars red carpet.
The stars are out tonight as they walk the famous red carpet ahead of the biggest movie night. From Vanessa Hudgens announce her pregnancy to Lisa Koshy fall, there have already been many unforgettable moments in Oscars 2024 and now Hough joins the list.
Making a Fashion Statement with a “Fashion Risk”
Instead of wearing a dress to the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Julianne Hough took a “fashion risk” and opted for a white couture Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit, complete with a gold and silver metallic bodice.
However, the pants acted like parachute pants and made people think she was actually wearing a dress.
“Since the Oscars are so glamorous, I knew I wanted to do something cool and different,” said Hough's stylist, Jennifer Mazur. PEOPLE of the design of the suit. “When Vauthier sent me a photo of this jumpsuit they had in Paris that no one had seen yet, I knew it was an instant winner. When I showed it to Julianne, she is fell in love. From the second she tried it on. We knew it was an Oscar winner. Julianne loves taking fashion risks and loves being different.
Discover Julianne Hough's Fashion Risk at the 2024 Oscars
Although Hough opted for the risk, fans seemed unimpressed when a social media user commented on the professional dancer's look: affirming it was a “bad clothing choice”.
Another said, “Julianne Houghs' dress is ugly but this bob is sickening.” Hough recently debuted a new haircut by cutting off the majority of her blonde locks, telling PEOPLE the decision was to help her let go both literally and figuratively.
Others, however, loved Julianne Hough's wardrobe choice, as one User said: “Julianne Hough can only look PERFECT.”
Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens have some girl time
The “Dancing With the Stars” host and the “High School Musical” actress spent a little time together as they both appeared on the 2024 Oscars red carpet. Hudgens and Hough are co-hosting the show ABC Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!” together, and between interviews, the two got together to take some adorable photos.
Hough congratulated Hudgens on her pregnancy, which she kept hidden from the public until Sunday. The former Disney Channel star, 34, wore a body-hugging, floor-length black Vera Wang Couture turtleneck dress that showed off her baby bump.
Julianne Hough takes over as host of 'Dancing With the Stars'
Last year, Julianne Hough returned to the ballroom, but not as a dancer but rather as a host!
“It’s such an honor to join Dancing with the Stars as a co-host,” Hough said. Variety when the news first broke. The show holds such a special place in my heart thanks to the many years and different roles I've had the privilege of being a part of. My family is the incredible team that has brought the ballroom to life every night for 17 years. I'm so excited to have Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the incredibly talented pros and the incredible cast back on the dance floor.
The energy is magnetic every time you walk into the ballroom, and I can't wait to feel it again and of course share it all with the best and most loyal fans for another exciting season, a- she continued.
Julianne Hough replaces Tyra Banks on 'DWTS'
Tyra Banks also spoke out about the decision, saying Julianne Hough would make a great host of Dancing With the Stars,” said Us every week she approved of the selection, saying that the businesswoman in me sees how great Julianne is on many levels.
The 96th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/fans-claim-julianne-hough-made-231246501.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “Oppenheimer” won 7 Academy Awards, including Best Picture; Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. win for acting and Christopher Nolan for director
- MVB shoots Buckeyes in straight sets
- Fans Claim Julianne Hough Made a Wrong Fashion Choice for the 2024 Oscars
- Bombay Talkies to Bollywood: the photographic archives of Josef Wirsching
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday
- Google Contacts cleans up the list in the “Connected apps” section
- China reinforces the cult of the leader: all policies will follow Xi Jinping's ideology
- Authoritarianism expert highlights 'saddest part' of Donald Trump cult
- Oscars 2024: The Complete Winners List (LIVE UPDATED) | Entertainment
- Team Police Win 16th Annual 'Battle of the Badges' Hockey Game in Support of Chad
- Oscars 2024 fashion: the best and worst dressed on the red carpet
- Skillmans Japanese postcard collection draws international attention · News · Lafayette College