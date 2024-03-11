Fans Claim Julianne Hough Made a Wrong Fashion Choice for the 2024 Oscars

Julianne Hough makes a statement by taking a “fashion risk” on the 2024 Oscars red carpet.

The stars are out tonight as they walk the famous red carpet ahead of the biggest movie night. From Vanessa Hudgens announce her pregnancy to Lisa Koshy fall, there have already been many unforgettable moments in Oscars 2024 and now Hough joins the list.

Making a Fashion Statement with a “Fashion Risk”

MEGA

Instead of wearing a dress to the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Julianne Hough took a “fashion risk” and opted for a white couture Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit, complete with a gold and silver metallic bodice.

However, the pants acted like parachute pants and made people think she was actually wearing a dress.

“Since the Oscars are so glamorous, I knew I wanted to do something cool and different,” said Hough's stylist, Jennifer Mazur. PEOPLE of the design of the suit. “When Vauthier sent me a photo of this jumpsuit they had in Paris that no one had seen yet, I knew it was an instant winner. When I showed it to Julianne, she is fell in love. From the second she tried it on. We knew it was an Oscar winner. Julianne loves taking fashion risks and loves being different.

Discover Julianne Hough's Fashion Risk at the 2024 Oscars

Although Hough opted for the risk, fans seemed unimpressed when a social media user commented on the professional dancer's look: affirming it was a “bad clothing choice”.

Another said, “Julianne Houghs' dress is ugly but this bob is sickening.” Hough recently debuted a new haircut by cutting off the majority of her blonde locks, telling PEOPLE the decision was to help her let go both literally and figuratively.

Others, however, loved Julianne Hough's wardrobe choice, as one User said: “Julianne Hough can only look PERFECT.”

Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens have some girl time

The “Dancing With the Stars” host and the “High School Musical” actress spent a little time together as they both appeared on the 2024 Oscars red carpet. Hudgens and Hough are co-hosting the show ABC Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!” together, and between interviews, the two got together to take some adorable photos.

Hough congratulated Hudgens on her pregnancy, which she kept hidden from the public until Sunday. The former Disney Channel star, 34, wore a body-hugging, floor-length black Vera Wang Couture turtleneck dress that showed off her baby bump.

Julianne Hough takes over as host of 'Dancing With the Stars'

MEGA

Last year, Julianne Hough returned to the ballroom, but not as a dancer but rather as a host!

“It’s such an honor to join Dancing with the Stars as a co-host,” Hough said. Variety when the news first broke. The show holds such a special place in my heart thanks to the many years and different roles I've had the privilege of being a part of. My family is the incredible team that has brought the ballroom to life every night for 17 years. I'm so excited to have Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the incredibly talented pros and the incredible cast back on the dance floor.

The energy is magnetic every time you walk into the ballroom, and I can't wait to feel it again and of course share it all with the best and most loyal fans for another exciting season, a- she continued.

Julianne Hough replaces Tyra Banks on 'DWTS'

MEGA

Tyra Banks also spoke out about the decision, saying Julianne Hough would make a great host of Dancing With the Stars,” said Us every week she approved of the selection, saying that the businesswoman in me sees how great Julianne is on many levels.

The 96th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET.