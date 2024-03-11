Oscars 2024: male edition

Here's a look at the men who attended the 2024 Oscars on Sunday.

Bradley Cooperbrought back the Louis Vuitton the flares we saw him wear at the BAFTAs, styling the look with rose gold Louis Vuitton Drum watch and The Bears jewelry.

Although I'm not a fan of a black and navy combo, Chris Hemsworthlooked very lively in his Tom Ford OConnor shawl tuxedo.

Cillian Murphy was the man of the moment in more ways than a man wearing a custom Versace Workshop costume, enhanced by a Savage custom made HS14 Gem brooch and OMEGA watch.

Flares were all the rage in menswear on this red carpet, led by Colman Domingo in this custom Louis Vuitton suit.

But it was the unique embellished details – gold crystal buttons, monogram bow tie with brooch, and black and gold leather boots that sold the look for me.

A OMEGA watch and jewelry The Bears And David Yurman completed her look.

David Oyelowo was one of the few to stray from traditional tailoring by wearing a pumpkin color Zegna suit, where flares were again apparent.

Dominique Sessawore a classic wide lapel Tom Ford tuxedo.

I'm generally a fan of DwayneJohnsons style, but silk satin is never a good idea in menswear for me.

This Dolce & Gabbana The costume started out great, but as the night wore on, the wrinkles intensified.

A Bulgari watch and Christian Louboutin Alpha Male shoes completed his look.

Dwyane Wade celebrated his appointment as producer by wearing a two-tone custom Versace Workshop costume enhanced with Cartier pin.

Jeffrey Wright wrapped up awards season as he kicked off in impeccable style by wearing a classic Giorgio Armani made to measure tuxedo style with David Yurman jewelry and a OMEGA watch.

I had difficulty getting on board with John Krasinskis looks like this awards season, and this custom BRIONI the tuxedo is no exception.

I would only save theJean Schlumberger by Tiffany Floral Arrows Brooch in this look.

Tiffany The Makers 1837 watch and Diamond Point Square cufflinks provided the finishing touches.

Joseph Quinnfared much better wearing a Tom Ford OConnor's peak-lapel tuxedo while standing alongside his A Quiet Place: Day One co-star Lupita Nyongo.

Ke Huy Quanthe pioneer of brooches for men, looked very elegant wearing a double color Armani suit worn with Cartier Tradition Pair of brooch clips, watch and Chevron cufflinks.

You just know that Kingsley Ben Adirwears white socks with this custom Gucci stylish tuxedo with his favorite Gucci Horsebit moccasins.

MarkRuffalo's The “Poor Things” promotional tour saw an elevation in his style that carried over to the Oscars where he donned this Givenchy shawl collar tuxedo.

His partner, Sunrise Coigney gained access to Givenchy archives where she shot this spring 2018 lace and tulle haute couture dress.

Givenchy Spring 2018 Haute Couture

Matt Bomer has been very since Maestro's promotion, but he returned to his classic elegance by wearing a custom suit.Brunello CucinelliMidnight purple velvet tuxedo jacket paired with black pants.

A Tag Heuer A watch completes the look.

Dear friend Wore a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Four Leaves Brooch with this Givenchy suit.

Ramy Youssef celebrated her Egyptian heritage by wearing a traditional galabeya designed by Zegnaworn with their classic blazer.

Reece Feldman the satin blouse and draped pants are the one look that needs no introduction, because this style is classic Saint Laurent.

Rice Ahmedgave us our last brown suit this awards season, wearing a Marni Fall/Winter Vol. 2 Track look of the collection designed by creative director Francesco Risso.

The dark mocha dress coat lends both strength and elegance to the look.

I'm sure you're happy that the British actor only styled his look with Marnis iconic tassel loafers and not the leather gloves.

Marni Fall 2024

Every time I see Robert Downey Jr. on the red carpet, I hold my breath while I scroll down to the shoes.

Luckily, he opted for a classic pair of Saint Laurent Nice boots with that Saint Laurent suit enhanced with a Bolo tie, Elsa Peretti Amapola brooch and aTiffany T ring T1.

Susan Downey was also dressed in Saint Laurent.

Roger Federer launches first sunglasses style, Mr. Federerdu co-designed RF Oliver Peoples collection with sound Prada suit.

I know some of you are disappointed to see your 2023 Tour Star Promo, Ryan Goslingwears the same Gucci suit in different colors throughout awards season, but it came out with a certain twist, as this look was accented with metallic bead embroidered trims.

ATag HeuerCarrera DatePlasma Diamant d'Avant-Gardein pink completes her look.

Simu LiuWore a Fendi suit style one Jacob & Co. watch and Christian Louboutin Alleo boots, but it was the clasp that elevated the look.

With Sterling K. Brownit's the little details that did it Dior Men's Collection The navy blue suit is one of the best looks on this red carpet.

Taylor Zakhar Pérez made the girls and boys dressed in light blue faint Prada costume decorated with Vacheron Constantin watch.

Prada blue has always been a beautiful color for the actor.

Credit: Getty/Vogue.com





