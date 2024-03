What happened to Emma Stones' Oscars dress?

Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Now we know why Emma Stone looked so worried when her name was announced as the winner of Best Actress at the Sunday Night Oscars. As she walked towards the stage, it became apparent that the zipper of her pale seafoam green Louis Vuitton dress had opened. (Luckily, the satin lining was also a pretty shade of green.) In case you missed it, Stone turned around to show the camera her exposed corset as soon as she got to the mic. My dress is broken, I think it happened during I'm just Ken, she sayslooking in the direction of Ryan Gosling with a fake-expression of anger. Somehow, the Louis Vuitton team must have been furious. Luxury houses compete for the opportunity to dress the best actress nominees; Louis Vuitton chose Stone as one of its ambassadors in 2017, months after she won her first Oscar in a gold Givenchy dress. (A representative for Louis Vuitton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.) Photo: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Later in the evening, during backstage interviews, Pierre confirmed that not only had she been sewn back into her dress immediately after her acceptance speech, but that she honestly believed she had torn it during Gosling's performance. I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing,” she said, laughing. I was just there and I was going and, you know, things happen. Stone seemed to test the limits of Louis Vuitton couture throughout the night. When Poor things costume designer Holly Waddington won her Oscar, Stone was in the theater lobby. She jumped up and ran to a nearby television, even though her tight dress only allowed her to take very small steps. Next year, Stone may have to try out some dance moves and jumps during her tryouts. Everyone wake up, there's a new Emma Stone reaction clip #Oscar pic.twitter.com/yEamS0eeW4 – Shannon Burns (@itsshannonburns) March 11, 2024 Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Vox Media, LLC Terms of Use and Privacy Notice By submitting your email you agree to our Terms And Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

