Masu Tokyo Fall 2024 Collection





Sunday night was something of a homecoming for Masus Shinpei Goto. Officially opening Tokyo Fashion Week with a film screening of his Paris debut during the men's shows in January, the designer brought together Tokyo's fashion industry and his growing community of followers called Masu Boys to celebrate . (The fact that Masus fans have their own name shows just how impactful the brand has been in the seven years since Goto, who is only 31, founded it). The collection-clad mannequins that dotted the rows of seats at the makeshift cinema were sometimes indistinguishable from the guests seated alongside them. There were times when I felt extremely alone while I was designing the collection, but I found a kind of luxury in that solitude, Goto said at the screening. He had imagined a melancholic hero as his muse, and looking at his clothes it was easy to imagine a vampire prince or a bishonen Batman is perching sullenly on a skyscraper somewhere in the rain. Stone angels were printed on knitwear and leather vests were cut into a shape reminiscent of bat wings, while baseball caps with cut-out visors cast playful shadows on the face. It made for a complete dark fantasy with many details to enjoy. Take a look at the extra buttons on the jacket cuffs that elongate the arms, or see how the rhinestones on flared jeans mimic rain splashes. Early exposure abroad got Goto thinking about how the international fashion industry can still be gender binary (Masu is officially a men's clothing brand, but Goto finds the term stifling). Buyers will ask me if I sell women's or men's clothing, but in Japan, all kinds of people wear them, he said. That [fluidity] It seems natural here, but I think people from other countries may find it unsettling. There's an intentional softness to the masculinity Goto offers with Masu, which subversively imbues his clothes with a sense of confident swagger. Glittery hoodies, spiderweb-print skirts, shimmering velvet cutoffs, and laser-cut jeans with floral designs paint the picture: These are clothes for broken heartbreakers of all persuasions. Goto hopes her work will encourage a less inhibited approach to dressing, particularly abroad. If people can feel freer about what they choose to wear through my clothes, I will consider that a victory, he said. Here in Tokyo he has already won. Tonight's presentation featured some 500 Masu Boys all wearing his clothes, and from Gen Z couples to seasoned fashion fans, they all looked stunning. Call it the Masu call.

