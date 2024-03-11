Fashion
Oscars 2024 Red Carpet: See All the Celebrity Fashion, Looks and Trends Appearing at the 96th Academy Awards
ANGELS — The red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theater sparkled Sunday as stars arrived at the Oscars in a whirlwind of sequins, sparkles and striking metallic gowns.
America Ferrera bid farewell to “Barbie” during awards season in a stunning Versace dress shimmering in the film's iconic pink, while Rita Moreno wore a huge smile and a statement black dress by Badgley Mischka.
PHOTOS: See all the fashion from the 2024 Oscars red carpet
Margot Robbie arrives at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lupita Nyong'o's Armani Priv dress, Gabrielle Union's dazzling Carolina Herrera number and Michelle Yeoh's custom Balenciaga gown were among the glittering looks on display during an elegant – if somewhat adventurous – evening of red carpet fashion .
Vanessa Hudgens also turned heads in a black Vera Wang long-sleeve couture dress and Chopard jewelry.
Emma Stone opted for a soft pastel bustier look in mint with a wide peplum at the waist. It was Louis Vuitton. Hailee Steinfeld as Elie Saab was also under the sea in an ethereal blue-green with wings attached to her wrist. Lupita Nyong'o was at the seaside in feathers and sequins by Armani Priv.
Moreno, 92, waved to photographers as she showed off her pleated taffeta and velvet dress. Brittany Snow put on a refreshing show of color in a sparkly strapless custom Monot dress paired with a statement choker.
Cynthia Erivo, in Louis Vuitton, covered the rug in dark green leather, with dinosaur-shaped spikes along the back. Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski matched in off-white, she in Schiaparelli couture with shoulders that floated above her body.
Lavender had a moment on a few. Billie Eilish also in a Chanel schoolgirl look with a black jacket, patterned skirt, white socks and black Mary Janes.
The “Godzilla Minus One” group, meanwhile, arrived with toy monsters.
Many men stuck to black in tuxedos and other looks, including awards season fashion star Colman Domingo in a double-breasted tuxedo look, a custom Louis Vuitton, paired with cowboy boots and a jewel in the center of his bow tie.
“I wanted to shine like a diamond,” he told E! “I’m having a good time.”
Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper also opted for black tuxedos. Gosling opted for Gucci with silver beaded piping, and Cooper opted for double-breasted Louis Vuitton. No links for one or the other, with the others.
And there was a predictable shower of glitter for the women. White and off-white looks are also represented. There was also plenty of black for the women, including a custom Schiaparelli for Sandra Hller with elongated shoulders and a perfect fit.
Erika Alexander of “American Fiction” wore a white strapless dress with a black skirt trimmed in pastel tulle. The designer, Christian Siriano, said it was made in a miraculous four days.
Laverne Cox, who worked the carpet for E!, was the epitome of old Hollywood glamor in a low-cut black and gold hourglass look, her hair piled high as she rocked a feather-light necklace that trailed behind. His look is vintage Mugler.
Scott George, a member of the Osage Nation and the first Native person to receive an Academy Award nomination for best original song, was among the first to arrive, wearing a gray look trimmed with green and purple, his tie matching colors.
A few little cuties from the nominated shorts were excited to walk. Porch Brinker from “The Last Repair Shop” was a soft, ethereal blue, and Juliet Donenfeld from “Red, White and Blue” looked like she grew up in a sparkly strapless dress.
Red, an “IT” color of awards season, garnered some early enthusiasts as arrivals heated up.
Red carpet star Issa Rae stunned in deep, plunging green. The top sparkled with sequins.
“I wear green for luck,” she said. “I wanted to feel old Hollywood.”
Gabrielle Union wore another stunner, a strong silver embellished look by Carolina Herrera that offered an armor vibe.
“I feel myself,” Union said.
Among the risk takers? Charlotte Kemp Muhl, who walked with Sean Ono Lennon in a backless, almost sideless black dress. Eugene Lee Wang, following in the footsteps of Billy Porter, donned a loose ball skirt with a cropped jacket.
Daniel Scheinert of the Daniels wore a Fashion Brand Company jacket adorned with a snake. It's a fashionable brand worn by many comedians, including SNL's Sarah Sherman.
Among the men who opted not to wear black was Taylor Zakhar Perez in powder blue. Simu Liu from “Barbie” brought the Kenergy. He sported a black Fendi look with a wrap jacket closed with a brooch.
“It’s a fun situation and I like pins,” he said.
Ramy Youssef, Mark Ruffalo, Mahershala Ali and Finneas used their setbacks to call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas. They were joined by a handful of other participants — including Billie Eilish, Ava DuVernay and Quannah Chasinghorse — wearing red pins as part of the Artists4Ceasefire campaign.
RELATED | Ramy Youssef calls for ceasefire in Gaza on Oscars red carpet
The Associated Press, CNN and ABC News contributed to this report.
Now that all the Oscars have been handed out, it's time to party!
Watch “Live With Kelly and Mark: After the Oscars,” live from the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Monday at 9 a.m.
|
