



And with that, the 2024 Oscars (and awards season) are officially over, but not without giving people another chance to marvel at Cillian Murphy's chiseled, perfectly crafted cheekbones or hydrated, expertly trimmed mustache by Coleman Domingo. The race for the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role was tough. Domingues RustinBradley Coopers MaestroJeffrey Wrights American fictionand Paul Giamattis Leftovers were all worthy contenders, but ultimately gave in to Murphys Oppenheimer. Holding a gold statue is undoubtedly a crowning achievement, but the real winners of the night were these nominee mugs, complete with a shine like that of a Charlotte Tilbury highlighter, a sharp mustache or an impeccably undone beard. Jeff Kravitz//Getty Images If the 2024 Oscars proved anything, it's that it's Ken's world and they live in it. Ryan Gosling's embellished Gucci tuxedo was punctuated by a soft, slightly understated face. Pores? Non-existent. Dew? Gently caressing her T-zone. Perhaps a nod to the barbie film he's nominated for, Gosling's groomer, Lucy Halperin, apparently finished the look with a subtle dusting of blush along the hollows of his cheeks that looks as soft and natural as Glossier Cloud Paint Blush. John Shearer//Getty Images The next face to have the shiniest skin on the mat was Bradley Cooper. Detailing the entire range of beauty products for the Coopers Oscars look, men's groomer Natalia Bruschi said British GQ that sheet masks are the secret to giving a healthy glow to the skin. His favorites? I love the 111 Skin Black Diamond and Depuffing sheet masks and eye masks, Jillian Dempsey eye masks, Caron sheet mask, Jaxon Lane Bro masks, and Tatcha sheet masks, she said. she shares. As for Cooper's smooth, camera-ready face, she opted for Tom Ford Beauty streak-free foundation sticks and Cle de Peau concealers for complexion, and warmed it up with Chanel Les Beiges bronzers and Sensai tanning gel. 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask TOM FORD TOM FORD Traceless Foundation Stick in 9.5 Warm Almond at Nordstrom Cl de Peau Beaut Concealer SPF 27 CHANEL Good Glow Powder Sarah Morris//Getty Images Of all the lights on the carpet, my eyes were fixed on the one emanating from Domingo's cheeks. THE Rustin The actor walked the carpet with sun-kissed warmth around his face, leaving just enough space for the glow above his cheekbones to shine on its own. The glow was juxtaposed with his iconic pointed mustache. Sarah Morris//Getty Images The subdued glow and trimmed beards were all the rage on the carpet. American fiction Jeffrey Wright followed suit, sporting a beautifully trimmed salt-and-pepper beard that was cut low but remained full. Sarah Morris//Getty Images Maybe it's Face Gym, maybe it's born with it, maybe it's Maybelline. However, what we TO DO What I do know is that accentuating cheekbones like Murphy's means calling on the big guns, especially before big nights like the Oscars. For the Oscars, celebrity groomer Gareth Bromell used an elite combination of CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Facial Mask and Sisley Paris LIntgral Anti-Aging Fresh Gel-Cream to prepare skin for optimal hydration. Now, for the cheekbones, Bromell applied the Phyto-Poudre Compacte to his face and the Phyto-Touche Illusion dEt Bronzer to restore dimension. CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask Sisley Paris Sislea L'Intgral Anti-Aging Fresh Gel Cream Sisley Paris Phyto-Poudre Compacte Sisley Paris Phyto-Touche Sun Glow Bronzing Gel-Powder Related Stories Careful skin preparation, spot concealment and a touch of tan. Could it be that men have long mastered the no-makeup makeup trend? Vanity isn't just for tinseltown divas. Turns out, men have their own glam squads, too.

