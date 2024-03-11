Emma Stone donned a see-through dress for the 2024 Oscars after-party





While accepting her Oscar for Best Actress, Emma Stone declared on stage that her Louis Vuitton dress was broken. Naturally, the Poor things The star had another Louis Vuitton outfit on hand to celebrate her victory after the show. Stone transformed into a custom sheer high-low dress for Vanity FairIt's the Oscars after-party. She posed on the red carpet with her husband, Dave McCary. They were affectionate, with McCary kissing her head at one point.

Stone praised McCary and their almost 3-year-old daughter in his Oscar acceptance speech. She also gave a nod to her longtime friend Taylor Swift by referencing Swift's song. Bigger than the entire sky.

Hoo boy, my dress is broken. I think it happened during Im Just Ken. I'm pretty sure. Oh, my God, it's really, it's really overwhelming. Sorry. My voice has also disappeared a little, it doesn't matter! The women on stage, you are all incredible, and the women in this category: Sandra [Hller]Annette [Bening]Carey [Mulligan]Lily [Gladstone], I share this with you. I am in awe of you and it has been such an honor to do all of this together. I hope we can continue to do more together. I don't know what I'm saying. Oh my God I'm totally fine, the other night I was freaking out, as you can see this happens a lot and maybe something like this could happen. And Yorgos [Lanthimos, Poor Things director] said to me: Please get out of there, and he was right, because it's not about me. This is a team that came together to create something greater than the sum of its parts. And that's the best thing about filmmaking, it's all of us together. And I am deeply honored to share this with every member of the cast, with every member of the crew, with every person who put their love and care and genius into the making of this film. And Yorgos, thank you for the gift of a lifetime in Bella Baxter. I am eternally grateful to you. Thank you for inviting us all to become members of this team. THANKS. Oh, wait, I know I have to wrap this up, but I really just want to thank my family, my mom, my brother, Spencer, my dad, my husband, Dave. [McCary]. I love you so much. And above all, my daughter who will be three years old in three days and who has transformed our lives in technicolor. I love you more than all the sky, my daughter. So thank you very much. Don't look at the back of my dress. THANKS.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a60160960/emma-stone-dave-mccary-vanity-fair-oscar-party-2024-photos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos