The Hottest Denim Trends for Men: How to Update Your Casual Wardrobe

Whatever the season or current trends, denim will always be an essential part of your wardrobe. Whether in your jeans or your jackets, denim is a wardrobe staple, and 2024 will be even bigger for this classic piece. Although everyone has their opinion on the baggy versus skinny jean debate, the truth is that this year's trends will explore looser, more classic denim pieces. By focusing on denim jeans, these pieces will become looser and baggier, but will still have a timeless feel that's worth the effort. Investing in the right denim pieces means having quality items in your wardrobe for years to come.

While many fashion trends have recently taken on a bolder look, these denim trends aren't holding back. Many of these trends are based on bringing back older fashion eras with a modern twist. While some denim trends may require more courage to pull off, some are perfect for a more traditional look. With head-to-toe denim a current fashion staple in your wardrobe, it's time to start looking at what 2024 has in store for all your denim pieces.

Denim jeans revisited

Although denim is getting a modern update, a feeling of '90s and 2000s style persists throughout the trends. Reworked denim jeans with patches and other less structured details are becoming more apparent and will have a bigger showcase in 2024. Don't be afraid to look to patchwork jeans, as they can often also be a stylish and durable option for your closet.

Clashing colors and reworked pieces added to your favorite jeans are becoming more and more the norm as many look to find a unique pair that they can customize and rework to their heart's content. While you don't need to be a master seamstress to get your own reworked jean, you can hire a professional who specializes in altering items, allowing you to create your custom piece this year. For those who want a more understated look, you can opt for denim jeans with contrasting back pockets that give you the feel of reworked denim without having to do all the work.

Distressed denim

If you're thinking of getting rid of those old holey and scratched denim jeans, you might want to save them for another season. Following the trends of lived-in, comfortable fashion, more and more are opting for pre-washed or pre-destroyed denim pieces that give them a more vintage look. Although you can buy denim jeans with pre-scraped details or rips, this is an easy trend you can achieve yourself.

Loosen a few threads and scrape it with scissors, and you can achieve a high-end look yourself for less. You can also choose to wash a few jeans to give them a more raw look that mimics the vintage denim you can only find at thrift stores. Another popular method is to use a few drops of paint to give it a splatter effect that makes it look more lived-in.

The bigger the better

While many still yearn for their slim or skinny jeans, the fact is that denim is becoming wider and looser. The days when tighter was better are long gone; These days, runways are filled with puddled jeans that spill over your shoes and drag on the floor. Giving your jeans the lived-in experience, these looser jeans are meant to be slightly exaggerated and dramatic.

Opt for jeans with a fitted waist and thigh to help you feel more comfortable in your bottoms. Also be sure to add a belt as a fashionable and practical accessory that more than stands up to your style. While it may seem like a passing trend, the 2024 baggy jean trend appears to be a continuation of a fad that isn't going away anytime soon.

Back to the classics

In the age of microtrends and fast fashion, many are tired of constantly changing their denim trends. Especially for those who prefer to invest in their denim, constantly finding new denim pieces can get expensive. For this reason, many opt for classic denim styles that are timeless and a safe bet for a stylish wardrobe.

If you're not a fan of dramatic and quirky trends, opt for straight styles in classic shades like medium wash for a look that will never go out of style. With an increasing emphasis on quality over quantity, these denim jeans allow you to invest in a stylish new pair without worrying about losing their appeal anytime soon.

