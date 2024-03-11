Emma Stone Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction Before Accepting Oscar at 2024 Oscars





There are wardrobe malfunctions, and then there are wardrobe malfunctions when you're announced as the winner of the Best Actress category at the 2024 Academy Awards. Emma Stone, who won his second career Oscar in this category, experienced this last Sunday. Stone, who later told reporters in the press room that she was deeply shocked by the win, was visibly stunned when she took the stage to accept her award, after competing with Flower Moon Killerss Lily Gladstone in one of the closest races of the night. She repeatedly reached out and touched the zipper of her mint green custom Louis Vuitton peplum dress, which had opened near her waist. She appeared to say something about her broken dress as she walked up the stairs, briefly appeared to ask the presenter Jessica Lange for help, then made peace with his fate: it was time to accept both the reward and his broken zipper. John Shearer Oh my God, my dress is broken, she said, reaching for the microphone. I think it happened during Im Just Ken. I'm pretty sure. Honestly, it's understandable, because Stone was seen enjoying Ryan Goslingexhilarating performances of the nominee for Best Original Song (ultimately overturned by Billie Eilisha classmate barbie track, What Was I Made For?), a highlight of the TV show that saw Stone lean forward to sing into the microphone for her bedazzled, hot pink-clad co-star from La La Land (the film for which she won her first Best Actress statue in 2017). Stone told reporters gathered in the press room that the dress was quickly repaired. When I came back, they sewed me up, which was wonderful, she said, stitching up the brief sartorial drama. I honestly think I did during Im Just Ken. I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing, and that number blew me away, and I was just there and I was going and things were happening. Stone received the award for his performance in The poor things, in which she plays Bella Baxter, a child-brained adult woman who discovers the many pleasures and downfalls of the adult world throughout the film. She closed her speech on stage by thanking her daughter who, according to her, would be three years old in three days. I love you more than all heaven, my daughter, she said of her daughter, quoting the words of her close friend. Taylor SwiftThe song of the same name. So thank you very much.

