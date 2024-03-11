Spring Fashion Show and Dessert for Dinner Event Benefiting Home-Delivered Meals Program for Seniors – BG Independent News

The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc., in collaboration with The Fringe Thrift Store, will host a spring fashion show showcasing a variety of fashionable outfits for different lifestyles. This event will take place on Friday, March 29 from 3-5 p.m. at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green.

The event will feature members of the local community as models and outfits will be coordinated by Fringe Thrift Store staff. These outfits will showcase the great clothing options offered by The Fringe. This event is a great way to support a local business and get fashion advice for the upcoming season.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in our Dessert for Dinner event to support our March for Meals campaign. March for Meals is an annual campaign to raise awareness in our local communities about our Home Delivered Meals (HDM) program.

The Wood County Committee on Aging's Home-Delivered Meals Program serves more than 565 seniors with nutritious meals Monday through Friday. Volunteers and paid drivers help deliver these meals throughout Wood County.

By purchasing a $10 dinner dessert ticket, you will support our HDM program. More than eight community businesses will have a table with featured desserts to enjoy. Participants will have the chance to select their favorite dessert and a cumulative vote will determine the best dessert in 2024.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to the March for Meals campaign.

For more information or to register, contact the WCCOA Program Department at 419-353-5661, 800-367-4935 or by email at [email protected].