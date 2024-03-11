Florence Pugh wore nothing under her sheer evening dress to the Oscars





If Florence Pugh attends an event, you can almost guarantee she'll follow the pure trend. She did it twice on Sunday night, first in a mesh peplum corset dress by Del Core for the Oscars red carpet, then in a completely sheer white Jean Paul Gaultier gown for the after-party. In particular, her post-party look, from the brand's spring 2024 couture show, was a romantic take on the fashion that has increasingly dominated red carpets in recent years. Crafted from floaty white fabric, the column dress featured a sophisticated midi hem, with accents of glamor via a structured peplum detail at the waist and a lively draped train at the back. Simone Rocha, guest seamstress of this Gaultier collection, added her signature feminine touch to the dress with gauzy 3D feather decorations and a quasi-lotus flower motif embroidered on the chest and skirt. Pugh continued the theme of transparency with her footwear, wearing bedazzled mesh pumps from Christian Louboutin. She completed her sparkling look with diamond Bulgari jewelry. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin//Getty Images Axelle/Bauer-Griffin//Getty Images As fans of the actor probably already know, Pugh has no qualms about nipple release. In fact, she discussed the reaction to her see-through outfit in an interview for Harper's BazaarSeptember 2022 cover story. Specifically responding to backlash against a hot pink tulle dress she wore to the Valentino Fall/Winter 2022 haute couture show, she said: “It was just alarming to see how much they were disturbed. They were so angry that I was confident in myself and they wanted to let me know that they would never jerk off because of me. Well no. Pugh added: I was comfortable with my small breasts. And showing them like that made it worse [people] that I was comfortable. As an associate editor at HarpersBAZAAR.com, Chelsey stays on top of all things celebrity news. She also writes about social movements, connecting with activists leading the fight for workers' rights, climate justice, and more. Offline, she probably spends too much time on TikTok, rewatching Emma (the 2020 version, of course) or buying another corset.

