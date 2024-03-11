Best Oscars Red Carpet Looks: Emma Stone, Colman Domingo and More





On Sunday, at the 96th Academy Awards, the red carpet showed not only its true colors but also its reputation as a vehicle for elegant, extravagant, even political fashion. Although there were some bright moments, Cynthia Erivo's dress was a wicked shade of green, Taylor Zakhar Perez wore powder blue Prada, most of the dresses and tuxedos that graced the carpet were black. Some of the stars' ensembles are reminiscent of outfits they wore to past Oscar ceremonies. Marlee Matlin said her shimmering lilac Rodarte dress gave a nod to the dress she wore when she won the best actress award in 1987, and Lupita Nyongo opted for a pale silver-blue Armani dress inspired by the color of the dress she wore when she won Best Supporting Actress in 2014. Glittering brooches were among the most visible accessories on both men and women, as were tiny red pins calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The war between Israel and Hamas also influenced action off the carpet, with protests taking place as celebrities arrived at the ceremony.

Of all the fashion presented at the Oscars, these 19 looks stood out as the ones that made the most impact. Billie Eilish: the youngest old Hollywood!

The Gen Z singer-songwriter for Barbie amped up the glamor with flowing hair, a houndstooth Chanel bag and a tweed skirt suit with an Artists4Ceasefire pin on the jacket. Lupita Nyongo: the coolest and most icy!

The actress' feathered Armani dress, which echoed the dress she wore when she won an Oscar for her performance in 12 Years a Slave, was not only nostalgic but also sustainable: it was made in 2020 and had not yet been worn. Emma Stone: the most palate cleanser!

Amid all the dark outfits on the carpet, the Poor Things stars' pale green peplum Louis Vuitton dress was a refreshing sight.

Dominic Sessa: The most retro!

The actor evoked his 1970s wardrobe in The Holdovers in a dark, velvety tuxedo with a peak lapel jacket and floppy bow tie. Her loose, curly hair and sideburns enhanced the vintage look. America Ferrera: Most Barbies!

Following in the sartorial footsteps of her Barbie co-stars, the actress wore an Atelier Versace chainmail dress in the film's iconic pink color with a skirt that seemed to blend into the floor. Colman Domingo: The most Razzle-Dazzle!

A sun brooch, sparkly buttons and lots of bracelets and rings added sparkle to Rustin's stars' Louis Vuitton tuxedo, which he wore with country western boots, he told E! host Laverne Cox.

Vanessa Hudgens: Most Clothes for Two!

The actress, host of ABC's Oscars red carpet pre-show, subtly announced her pregnancy during the program using a form-fitting Vera Wang dress. Michelle Yeoh: the most shamelessly glamorous!

Together, the iridescent, floor-sweeping actresses in a Balenciaga dress and bicep-skimming black gloves created the kind of confident look that said: I already have an Oscar. Lily Gladstone: Most of the night sky!

Gucci collaborated with Indigenous artist Joe Big Mountain to design the Killers of the Flower Moon actress' dark blue dress, which featured the artist's feathers that looked a bit like twinkling stars.

Ryan Gosling: the funniest socks!

Underneath the pants of the actor's Gucci suit with shiny trims were pink socks, a less-than-subtle nod to his role as Ken in Barbie. Simu Liu: Most black tie pajamas!

The actor, who played one of the Kens in Barbie, attached the jacket of his asymmetrical Fendi tuxedo with a large brooch. It's a funny situation and I like braces, he told Ms. Cox of E! on the red carpet. Emily Blunt: the most futuristic!

Floating straps and a metallic sheen gave actress Oppenheimer's Schiaparelli couture gown an out-of-this-world feel.

DaVine Joy Randolph: Most Power Sleeves!

Pom-pom sleeves and a floaty train added volume to the pale blue sequinned Louis Vuitton dress chosen by the actress, star of The Holdovers. Bradley Cooper: the most relaxed!

In a double-breasted Louis Vuitton suit without a tie and with tan highlights, the Maestro star appeared very comfortable on the carpet. Sandra Hller: the greatest number of points taken!

A pointed bust adorned with a bejeweled keyhole was the focal point of the Anatomy of a Fall actress' Schiaparelli dress.

Anya Taylor Joy: the greatest power of flowers!

The mermaid skirt of the actress's silver Dior dress appeared to be made of shimmering scales or flower petals. Rita Moreno: The most Betty Boop!

The 92-year-old actress played the classic cartoon character with pixie hair, a ruffled dress, opera gloves and sparkly crescent-shaped Verdura earrings. Andrea Riseborough: Most traitors!

Eugene Lee Yang: The guy who tries the hardest!

Mr. Yang, a voice actor in the animated feature Nimona and a member of the Internet quartet known as Try Guys, certainly seemed to attract attention in his pompadour suit and scarlet tuxedo skirt by Walter Mendez. Stella Bugbee, Callie Holtermann , Madison Malone Kircher and Anthony Rotunno contributed reporting.

