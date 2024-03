Jennifer Lawrence's transparent evening dress belongs to “The Bridgertons Chronicles”

Jennifer Lawrence may have been at a party in Hollywood, but she looked like she stepped out of a Jane Austen novel or an episode of The Bridgerton Chronicles. On Sunday night, the actor channeled the Regency era for his appearance at Vanity Fairthe annual Oscars after-party. Pulling a breathtaking vintage look from Givenchy's 1996 couture collection, Lawrence wore a sheer white dress with delicate floral embroidery, a high ruffled collar, short puffed sleeves and an empire waist typical of the fashion standards of the beginning of the 19th century. Attached to the back of the dress was a matching white train covered in a royal design, which trailed behind her as she walked down the carpet. She completed the look with diamond earrings, an ivory bracelet and white pointy-toe pumps. Phillip Faraone/VF24//Getty Images Taylor Hill//Getty Images Karwaï Tang//Getty Images Earlier, Lawrence attended the 96th Academy Awards wearing a different couture creation, this one by Dior (an unsurprising choice, considering she's an ambassador for the luxury fashion house). The piece recalled old Hollywood glamour, from the black and white polka dot pattern to the floor-length shawl that she wrapped loosely around her shoulders. Jeff Kravitz//Getty Images Even though she wasn't nominated for an Oscar this year, No strong emotions The star joined Charlize Theron, Sally Field, Michelle Yeoh and Jessica Lange to present the Oscar for actress in a leading role. The award ultimately went to Lawrence's longtime friend Emma Stone for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in Poor things. The women on this stage, you are all incredible, Stone said in her acceptance speech. And the women in this categorySandra, Annette, Carey, Lily, I share this with you. I am in awe of you. It’s been such an honor to do all of this together, and I hope we continue to do more together. As an associate editor at HarpersBAZAAR.com, Chelsey stays on top of all things celebrity news. She also writes about social movements, connecting with activists leading the fight for workers' rights, climate justice, and more. Offline, she probably spends too much time on TikTok, rewatching Emma (the 2020 version, of course) or buying another corset.

