Fashion
Colman Domingo, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Lily Gladstone were among the awards season's fashion MVPs.
NEW YORK — This year's red carpet season did not disappoint, fashion-wise, with plenty of drama, personal styles, and new takes on old Hollywood.
Sometimes, in the case of Margot Robbie and her all-time Barbie look, it was all about nostalgia. For others, including Jeremy Allen White, it was a color that made the difference: white, like its name, in his case.
For Danielle Brooks, it was all about fun. Look no further than her dress, tuxedo and pop of purple at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, courtesy of designer Christian Siriano.
While much of the fashion energy came from award shows and related events, Zendaya headed to the desert to promote Dune: Part 2 in a variety of fashion-forward designs. They included a silver cyborg costume straight from Mugler's archives.
While Zendaya and her co-star, Timothe Chalamet, often impress on red carpets, this time there were other MVPs. Here are a few :
From a textured gold coat and mustard yellow suit by Valentino Haute Couture at the Critics Choice Awards to a custom black Louis Vuitton tuxedo and men's brooches at the Emmys, the Rustin star has left no fashion crumbs. Domingo offered a new vision of how a leading man can dress. He loves playing with fashion and his joy shines through. He looked dapper at the Oscars in a custom Louis Vuitton double-breasted tuxedo with crystal buttons and gold-toed cowboy boots.
The Indigenous actress and recent British Vogue cover star approached her coming out on the red carpet with intention, supporting Indigenous jewelry designers while promoting Killers of the Flower Moon. At the Golden Globes, she paired her Valentino dress and cape with pearl earrings by Lenise Omeasoo, who is Blackfoot and Cree. For the Oscars, she wore a custom Gucci dress in midnight blue, created in collaboration with Indigenous designer Joe Big Mountain.
Is Oppenheimer's star the anti-Ken? Look no further than his sheer shirt and black pinstripe Saint Laurent suit at the film's London premiere. Darker stripes from the same design house followed at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, this time with a loose bow at the neck. The man loves pinstripes. In many neutral tones, it's the perfect counterbalance to all that sugary pink in Barbie. His custom black Atelier Versace tuxedo for the Oscars was adorned with a Sauvereign gemstone brooch.
The Bear's co-star was in a hot fashion streak, achieving official It girl status. There was her 3D-molded black Louis Vuitton petal dress for the Emmys. And her stunning custom Prada red strapless dress with a floor-length train at the Golden Globes. The dress fell in a playful, youthful way, just above her ankles. Never underestimate young Hollywood.
Adventurer is the Saltburn star's middle name when it comes to fashion. Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Givenchy were among his must-haves. He mixed patterns in a red Vuitton evening jacket and pants ensemble for the Golden Globes. Keoghan loves his bling, accessorizing his red-on-red moment with a gold belt chain, pearl necklace and Tiffany. & Jewel Co earring. A bit punk. Very fabulous.
It was an ivory draped mermaid dress with 3D roses at the neck at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for this longtime fashion lover and co-star of The Holdovers. It was by Valdrin Sahiti. At the British Film Academy Awards, Randolph wowed with a peach and black color block body hugger by Robert Wun. The fashion spotlight turned to Randolph and the drama she provided. She cast supporting actress Oscar in a custom Louis Vuitton dress in pale blue with oversized fringed sleeves.
Few could create an arm rack as sexy as The Last of Us star. At the Golden Globes, her slingshot was accompanied by nail art that signified ouchy, the best accessory of the evening. He wore the sling, actually for a shoulder injury, with black pants and a matching turtleneck adorned with a white thread bow, all by Bottega Veneta. But his big slingshot moment came at the Critics Choice Awards, when he wore it with a sand-colored ensemble, the exact shade of his avant-garde medical device.
In the color of the season, red, and with the help of Loewe and Bottega Veneta, the Past Lives co-star made a splash. The latter designed its futuristic red sculptural ambiance for the Governors Awards. She paired the dress with silver metallic heels. Loewe's Jonathan Anderson was behind her classic, modern off-white voluminous Golden Globes gown, short wavy bob and Tiffany. & Co. jewelry the perfect touch. At the Oscars, it was a black and white velvet backless dress by Loewe with white strips of fabric draped across her neck and back and attached to her hips.
