Emma Stone receives Best Actress award at the 2024 Oscars in a 'broken' dress
Emma Stone scored a big win at the 2024 Oscars, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.
After learning she had won the Oscar for playing Bella Baxter in “Poor Things,” a shocked Stone walked on stage holding her dress.
Initially addressing her wardrobe malfunction, Stone said: “My dress is broken. I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken,'” she said, referring to the performance previous one by Ryan Gosling.
Catching her breath, Stone continued, “Oh my God, it's just really overwhelming, sorry. OK. My voice is a little bit gone too, whatever! The women on stage, you all are incredible, and the women in this category . “.
The actor took a moment to honor each of the women she went up against, telling Sandra Hller, Annette Bening, Carey Mulligan and Lily Gladstone, “I share this with you.”
“I'm in awe of you and it's been such an honor to do all of this together and I hope we can continue to do more together,” Stone said of his fellow nominees.
Recalling “freaking out” the other night that she had the potential to win this Oscar, Stone said “Poor Things” director Georgios Yorgos Lanthimos gave her some sage advice: “S 'Please get out of there.'
“He was right because it's not about me. It's about a team that came together to do something greater than the sum of its parts. And that's what the best thing about filmmaking is all of us together,” Stone said.
Before finishing her speech, Stone took a moment to thank her family, including her mother, father, brother and husband, Dave McCary. But she hasn't forgotten her gratitude to another member of her family.
Most importantly, my daughter, who will be 3 in three days and who has transformed our lives in technicolor. I love you more than all the sky, my daughter, she said. Thank you so much. Don't look at the back of my dress!
Stone later told reporters backstage that she had been sewn back into her dress.
I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing and that number blew me away and I was just there and going and you know, things happen! she says.
She also said she lost consciousness after winning the grand prize.
I was very shocked, she said. I always feel like I'm spinning a little. It's a huge honor and I'm very surprised.
This year was his second Oscar win. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2017 for “La La Land.” She was also nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for 2014's Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) and 2018's The Favorite.
In addition to Stone's individual victory, “Poor Things” won Oscars in three other categories: costume design, production design, makeup and hairstyling. The film arrived at the Oscars with 11 nominations.
