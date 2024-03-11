Three Ways Your Wardrobe Could Help You Avoid Fast Fashion

Think about the clothes you are wearing right now. How long have you had them? How often do you wear them? Like me, you probably have favorites that you always wear, even if you a closet full of rarely worn clothes.

But you might still feel the irresistible urge to buy more. In high-income countries, overconsumption clothing contributes to climate crisis throughout the accelerated cycle of fashion, from production and distribution to mountains of waste from barely worn clothes. It may be true that the most durable clothes are the ones we already ownbut has the industry convinced you it's boring?

Worrying about what's in your closet, while resisting the urge to buy more clothes, can be more fun than you think. As part of my doctoral research into what our relationships with our clothes might mean for sustainability in fashion, I've been experimenting with these simple, positive ways to reconnect with clothes:

1. Put pen to paper

In 2018, the campaign group Fashion revolution encouraged her supporters to write a love story about their favorite item of clothing. Writing on your clothes can reveal personal storiesgaps in your knowledge and a deeper understanding of why you carry what you wear.



Wendy Ward , Author provided (no reuse)



I wrote poems on some of my clothes and started writing breakup letters on every item of clothing that leaves my wardrobe. It's a conscious process that reminds me of the places I've been and the people I've met in a much more vivid way than scrolling through photos on my phone.

A recent breakup letter regarding a rarely worn jacket helped me understand exactly why I wasn't wearing it and will hopefully ensure I don't repeat the same mistake.

Every time I invite people to write about their clothes, whether at public events or in workshops that are part of my PhD, I have been surprised by the willingness with which they share their stories and actions positive things that writing has inspired. Some people talked about taking clothes out of closets to wear again and others found better ways to get rid of unwearable clothes.

2. Daily stitches

On average, each person only wears 74% of their wardrobe and one recent report suggested a wardrobe size of just 85 items in order to limit carbon emissions and stay within the 1.5°C warming limit.

Curious about the size of my own wardrobe, I did a thorough check and counted 205 items of clothing. I started to connect which I wear by hand sewing a stitch into each item of clothing worn that day, using a different colored thread each season to create a visual marker.



Wendy Ward , Author provided (no reuse)



With just a glance, I can see what clothes I wear, how often and at what times of year. I can more easily decide which clothes to keep, know where the gaps in my wardrobe are, and choose which clothes I can let go of.

This is only a form of wardrobe trackingan activity that is gaining popularity digital form with apps And online campaigns that help people track their wearing habits.

3. Wardrobe Portraits

Making drawings of my clothes helps me notice overlooked details and understand what a piece of clothing means to me on a personal level.

By drawing one recent photo from a favorite jacket, the lint from a forgotten sweater stuck in the Velcro reminded me to wear that sweater again. And one day, while carefully mapping the folds of a pair of my father's leather gloves, I noticed how the leather had molded itself to the shape of his hands and I felt like that he holds my hand every time I wear them.



Wendy Ward , Author provided (no reuse)



Drawing has long been used to study historical finds and museum collections, often exhibiting undocumented details. But if drawing isn't your thing, most of us have a camera in our pocket. Take a beautiful photo of your favorite item of clothing or document your fashion revelations on Instagram.

At a clothing design workshop I held in 2022 during the testing phase of my PhD, the small group of volunteers shared stories and noticed new things about their clothes that had previously been overlooked. Some suddenly saw the potential for easy repairs that could make a garment wearable again.

What's the point of slowly made, organic and recycled clothing if no one wants to wear it, keep it and love it? Perhaps reconnecting with unworn clothes lurking in the back of your closet might inspire you to wear them again or pass them on to someone else while freeing up some much-needed storage space. The key to sustainable fashion may already be in your wardrobe.

