Sydney Sweeney wears Angelina Jolie's dress for the 2004 Oscars at the Vanity Fair after-party





Sydney Sweeney made a stunning style statement at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night when she stepped out on the red carpet. The 26-year-old actress turned heads as she attended the event in a dress previously worn by none other than Angelina Jolie. The dress, made by famed designer Marc Bouwer, made its first appearance at the Oscars in 2004 when Jolie wore it. Featuring delicate ruching around the waist, a plunging neckline and a full cutout back, the ivory dress exuded Jolie's sophistication and allure. Two decades later, Sweeney has breathed new life into this archival masterpiece, working closely with her stylist, Molly Dickinson, to reimagine this iconic look. Taking inspiration from Jolie's original style, the Euphoria star accessorized with a matching white belt and layered necklaces from Messika. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc. Jamie McCarthy/WireImage On Instagram, Dickinson expressed her gratitude to Marc Bouwer and the brand's president, Paul Margolin, for giving them access to the archive piece, emphasizing the importance of the moment. “Thank you very much Marc + @paulmargolin for letting us into your archives for this special moment!” Dickinson wrote, acknowledging the collaborative effort behind Sweeney's breathtaking ensemble. While paying homage to the dress's history, Sweeney infused her own sense of glamor into the look by debuting a new voluminous hairstyle done by celebrity hairstylist Glen Oropeza with hot tools from Kristin Ess Hair. Marilyn Monroe-inspired bombshell waves added a modern touch to the ensemble, further emphasizing Sweeney's impeccable style and versatility. However, Sweeney wasn't the only star celebrating vintage fashion on Oscar night. Jennifer Lawrence made her own statement as she arrived at the afterparty in an archival Givenchy dress from John Galliano's fall/winter 1996 collection. Karwai Tang/WireImage In the meantime, Margot Robbie dazzled in a '90s Mugler corset, and Carey Mulligan hit the red carpet in a recreation of a 1950s Balenciaga dress. THE 96th Annual Academy Awards were distributed live at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California during a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Oppenheimer And Poor things dominated the night with the most wins. Cillian Murphy won the trophy for best actor in a leading role and Emma Pierre was crowned best actress in a leading role. Joining them were Da'Vine Joy Randolph And Robert Downey Jr.., who won their very first Oscars. Discover the complete list of the evening's big winners here. RELATED CONTENT:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.etonline.com/sydney-sweeney-wears-angelina-jolies-2004-oscars-dress-to-vanity-fair-after-party-221403 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos