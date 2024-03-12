Angelina Jolie's 2004 Oscars dress dazzles Sydney Sweeney again at the 2024 Oscars





Christopher Nolan won big for Oppenheimer at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday night, but a fashion moment made us think of another one of his films, Creation. Sydney Sweeney turns heads with its arrival in 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a dress that looked very familiar to her for good reason, because she was Angelina Joliethe iconic dress from the 2004 Oscars, a tribute to Marilyn Monroes The seven year itch dress. You know the one with the subway grate. Sweeney, whose star is on the rise thanks to his television work Euphoria, The White Lotus, and other roles, wore the archival Marc Bouwer dress that Jolie wore twenty years ago, with a plunging neckline, open back, dramatic train and coordinating shawl in flowing cream satin, all elegantly draped for maximum impact. According to a Instagram post from the stylist Sweeneys, Molly Dicksonthe look was completed with Messika jewelry. In his own messageSweeney welcomed the opportunity to delve into the archives to revive insight into the legendary celebration. thank you @marcbouwer for pulling this iconic dress out of the vault for me, it was an honor to wear a piece of history, she captioned a carousel of photos of her wearing the dress. Photographer Marc Seliger took Sweeney's portrait in his studio at Vanity Fair after the party. Photography by Mark Seliger Twenty years ago, at the 2004 Oscars, Jolie wore the dress to present the award for Best Art Direction. The look, which Jolie also chose to pair with layered diamond jewelry, instantly became a red carpet classic. For even more stars, stories and fashion from Oscars 2024check out our gallery of all the red carpet party looks and best dressed stars from the 2024 Oscars. The best moments from the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/style/angelina-jolies-2004-oscars-dress-stuns-again-on-sydney-sweeney-at-oscars-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos