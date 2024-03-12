Can biotechnology save the fashion industry?

While microbiologists in London grow bacteria on t-shirts, scientists in Slovenia use chemistry to create plant-based nylon for your favorite sports brands. Fashion trends come and go, but it seems that green biotechnology is here to stay.

Debates around the ethics and sustainability behind the clothes we wear have long entered the mainstream. In addition to wondering who makes our clothes and under what conditions, many of us are now turning our attention to what our clothes are made of. Should you buy leather or faux leather? Wool or acrylic? Rayon or silk? For the sustainability-minded consumer, there are no easy answers when it comes to what to wear.

New biotechnological materials are causing a stir in the fashion world. With the potential to reduce emissions, recycle waste and reinvent the look of textiles, bio-based materials could be one of the keys to creating a more sustainable fashion world.

What is biotechnology and how can it help the fashion world?

Biotechnology refers to the science of using living organisms and the products they produce to create things useful to humans. Biotechnology products are omnipresent in our world, creating life-saving medications like insulin and providing the basis for some of our favorite foods like cheese and bread. Today, biotechnology is venturing into the world of fashion thanks to the principle of bio-inspired design.

An automated test tube filler fills a group of plastic test tubes. Photo: National Cancer Institute/Unsplash.

While the term bio-inspired design can give rise to futuristic visions of Star Trek-style laboratories, the meaning of the term is simple: it refers to the use of nature as a source of inspiration to develop solutions to problems.

The first biosynthetic materials were created at the end of the 19th century. While plastics made from fossil fuels dominate our cupboards today, they constitute 60% our wardrobesThe early 20th century saw the rapid development of biobased materials, from the fat and protein-based Rilsan to the protein-based Merinova.

Starting in the 1930s, materials derived from fossil fuels began to develop rapidly and became a mainstay of fashion. Versatile and durable, they have been a hit with consumers and designers. Increasingly aware of the negative impacts of these fossil materials, scientists and designers have turned their attention to creating the next generation of textile materials, ushering in a new era for fashion.

Mycelium leather outperforms animal skins

Leather is perhaps the most controversial fabric in the fashion industry. With a third of consumers consider leather to be an unsuitable material for use in clothing. Ethical and sustainability concerns surrounding the use of farmed and wild animals are driving consumers toward animal-free alternatives.

Given consumers' appetite for these alternatives, it's no surprise that mushroom leather has been particularly popular with designers and fashion enthusiasts. Durable, strong, quick to produce and with a low carbon footprint, mushroom leather is becoming a mainstay of the fashion industry.

A sample of vegan leathers surrounded by mushrooms and raw materials.

The cap mushrooms that we see growing on the ground are just one part of a mushroom. Beneath the surface is a root-like structure of intertwined strands called hyphae. These strands are strong and durable and can be made into flat sheets in containers. Scientists have taken advantage of this selection of fungi that can become a material resembling animal leather.

Once scientists have selected their mushroom, the process of creating the mycelium leather is quite simple. Sterilized mushroom spores are placed in trays with a substrate usually made of waste from industries like agriculture. The mushrooms grow in a controlled environment and expand rapidly in their container, forming mat-like structures. Growing time varies depending on the mushroom strain selected, but most mushrooms are ready to harvest within a few weeks. After harvest, the mycelium is cut using traditional leather manufacturing techniques before being sent to dry. Heat and pressure remove any moisture present in the mushrooms, transforming them into a durable material that can be cut, dyed, embossed and sewn like animal leather.

Because mycelium leather is remarkably similar to leather made from animal skin, it can be cut and sewn to make items ranging from jackets to bags, comes in different colors, and can even develop a patina similar to that of animal skin leather. Mycelium leather also has unique benefits, including biodegradability and carbon neutral cultivation process.

It's no wonder that some of the major players such as Mylo, MycoWorks and Bolt Threads have enjoyed huge success, even making appearances in the ranges of luxury brands like Hermes and Stella McCartney..

Cellulose superstar: new biotechnological materials replacing polyester and nylon

While synthetics derived from fossil fuels are a mainstay of our wardrobes, new research indicates that fabrics could instead be created from renewable biological sources, allowing us to refresh our wardrobes while conserving fuels. fossils in the ground.

A person separates the threads on a loom. Photo: Aditya Wardhana/Unsplash.

Scientists working for HeiQ have discovered a way to turn cellulose into wearable fibers that can rival the performance of beloved (and widely despised) polyester. Cellulose is the most abundant polymer on Earth. Unsurprisingly, it is found in many products we use every day, from fruits and vegetables to cigarettes and ice cream. Despite its potential use in other sectors such as fashion, most cellulose-based waste is poorly managedcausing environmental damage.

No more waste Scientists working at AeoniQ have created a new climate-positive yarn using this waste cellulose. Thanks to the recycling of waste from algae, sugar cane, hemp, nuts and coffee grounds, HeiQs AeoniQ can transform the cellulose present in these products into yarn. The yarn uses pH-neutral chemistry and renewable energy during the manufacturing process and produces no waste (in part due to recycling the bacterial cellulose used in their fermentation reactors). And under industrial conditions, the wire can biodegradable in 12 weeks.

Meanwhile, biotech startups Genomatica and Aquafil have discovered a way to create a 100% plant-based nylon alternative. Thanks to genetic engineering, scientists working at Genomatics were able to create a microorganism capable of fermenting sugars present in raw materials such as sugar cane or corn.

Through fermentation, microorganisms work to break down the sugars found in plants and create a compound that can then be converted into nylon-6, a strong, stretchable polymer. Genomatica sends the nylon-6 intermediate to Aquafil, a partner biotechnology company in Slovenia that completes the process by manufacturing polyester yarn and nylon-6 chips. The final products can be used in clothing ranging from swimsuits and jackets to underwear and sportswear.

In the world big fashion brands have attracted the attention of luxury brand HUGO BOSS to streetwear legend A Swimming Ape.

Bacterial pigments reduce dye waste

Clothes aren't complete without a little color. From vibrant reds to subdued blues, color is a crucial element of the clothes we wear. The ability to color our clothing is important to our creative expression and plays a vital role in designers' ability to create social commentary through color in fashion.

Three bags full of dye. Photo: Aaron Thomas/Unsplash.

When it comes to sustainability, the dyes we use in our clothing cause a number of issues. problems – from water and soil pollution to negative impacts on human and animal health. But biotechnologists have found a way to avoid this problem through the use of microorganisms ranging from bacteria to algae. From yellow carotenoids to red phycobiliproteins, some of the compounds essential for the survival of microbes also lend themselves well to our wardrobes.

Compared to industry standard colorants, these biotech dyes save wastewater and produce no toxic waste, allowing for safer and easier disposal after the dyeing process. And by using cheap, industry-standard model organisms as biological factories, scientists can grow these pigments inexpensively.

Colorfix is ​​a company using bioengineered microbes to develop bespoke dyes for fashion brands. After identifying a source of color from an organism, researchers identify the DNA sequence associated with producing the pigment. Scientists then design a microorganism to produce this dye, grow the organism in a reactor, and isolate the dye it produces for use in tissues. Just like standard dyes, designers can simply dip their clothing into the isolated pigment to add color to their garments.

Another approach is for microbes to dye clothing as they grow. Normal Phenomenon of Life, a sub-brand of Faber Futures, cultivates a bacteria called Streptomyces coelicolor directly on the fabric. As the microbe grows, it infuses the fabric with color for a stunning tie-dye effect.

Look forward to

Although biotechnology materials are not a silver bullet for the fashion industry and come with their own set of challenges, they nevertheless have the potential to support a circular economy and mitigate the negative environmental impacts of fashion. Who knows? The future of fashion may well be biotechnology.

