Here's How Sydney Sweeney Ended Up Wearing Angelina Jolie's Dress to the Oscars Afterparty





Sydney Sweeney elevated the glamor of Old Hollywood last night at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party. But she wasn't just wearing a white backless Marilyn dress, it was the same Marc Bouwer dress that Angeling Jolie wore to the 2004 Oscars. THE Anyone but you The actor was actually supposed to wear the famous dress twice (the first more than a year ago), but a change of plans allowed the dress to shine on its own turf, for the 20th Jolie's birthday on the carpet. When I saw the Angelina dress, I was with Syd and I showed it to her and she was like, 'Oh my God, we have to get that,'” says Sweenys' stylist, Molly Dickson. Vogue. Steve Granitz Unlike the many vintage dress recreations that have graced the red carpet, Sweeney's Oscar night look was exactly the same as the one Jolie wore 20 years ago. In recent years, archival and vintage pieces have become much more popular, not only for their durability, but also for their [because] It's a different way for actors to present themselves, Dickson says of recent celebrity endorsements of archival pieces. But that made finding them all the more difficult. There are only a few iconic archive pieces, or even vintage pieces. As a stylist, it’s my job to find the market. We contact a ton of different vintage sellers to try to find really cool vintage pieces, but it's difficult because there are only a few that are great quality. Dickson emphasizes how important it was to preserve the integrity of the Bouwer dress, which had been preserved for the past two decades and could not be altered. It's a few inches too long, so we chose the taller platforms just to make hemming easier, she says. Karwaï Tang Jeff Kravitz When it came to jewelry, Sweeney and Dickson turned to Messika to create a necklace that gave a nod to Jolie's three-tiered diamond piece. The jewelry brand created a custom diamond and 64-karat gold necklace for the actor. The three-strand necklace showcased two huge diamonds, a 17.04 carat inverted pear cut and an 18.88 carat oval. Sweeney and Dickson's efforts have undoubtedly paid off. We definitely had visions of Marilyn and Angelina.

