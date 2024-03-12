Black Men Brought Their Daughters to the Oscars and It's Giving Us All the Feels





Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic If you were offered the hottest ticket in Tinseltown to the Oscars, who would you take as your partner? A romantic partner is an obvious choice. Your mum? You can't go wrong there. From time to time, some of Hollywood's biggest stars come with a sibling. Very often, the stars seem to go alone. But last night we noticed that a few famous black men showed up for the big night with their number one girls, their daughters. For example, nominee Jeffrey Wright, who was up for Best Actor for his work in the delicious American fiction, brought his daughter Juno, as well as his son Elijah, whom he shares with his ex-wife, British actress Carmen Ejogo. We saw them all smiles with their dad during the live performance, especially when American fiction Writer Cord Jefferson won the statuette for best adapted screenplay. Elijah Wright, Jeffrey Wright and Juno Wright at the 96th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WWD via Getty Images) There was also Tony-winning comedian and actor David Alan Grier, who was the announcer during the show. He arrived with his daughter, the beautiful Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim, or “Lulu”. She was also his special plus-one at the Tony Awards in 2022. “I wanted to be here because it’s the Oscars!” the 16-year-old shared during an interview with ABC on the red carpet. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: (LR) David Alan Grier and Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim attend the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) “When Lulu was in elementary school, the day after the Oscars, she said, 'Dad, I want you to take me to the Oscars next year.' I said, I'd love to,” David told the reporter. “Now I need you to find me a script, get that script produced. It has to be a good moment, something like when someone dies! We'll both make it to the Oscars. But here we are, late. In addition to the Griers, actor, director and producer Nate Parker, whose most recent project, the short film I know I can and the BET original film American skinreleased in 2020 and 2019, in the presence of one of his daughters. American actor Nate Parker (left) and his daughter Justice attend the 96th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) He shares four with his wife Sarah DiSanto. The beauty is almost the same height as her father and is a good mix of Parker and DiSanto. We loved seeing the cast and their favorite girls enjoying the event and each other's company. Here’s to seeing more daddy-daughter moments during awards season and beyond!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.essence.com/lifestyle/black-men-brought-their-daughters-to-the-oscars/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos