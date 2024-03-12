Fashion
Emma Stone sewn into a broken dress for the Oscars after “I'm Just Ken”
Emma Stone had a big problem to deal with behind the scenes on Sunday after winning her second Oscar.
Stone, who won the leading actress Oscar for her role as mischievous Bella Baxter in Poor Things, opened up about her wardrobe malfunction that nearly overshadowed her acceptance speech on the TV show.
My dress is broken, she said apprehensively before taking the stage at the Dolby Theater. Stone tried to protect the back seam of her custom Louis Vuitton dress as she walked up the stairs, and presenter Jessica Lange also tried to help her. After receiving the trophy from Michelle Yeoh and her friend Jennifer Lawrence, a distraught Stone opened her speech by acknowledging the sartorial disaster.
My dress is broken, I think it happened during Im Just Ken, she said, looking at her La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling in the audience. Barbie's Ken performed the Oscar-nominated song during the ceremony, and Stone was among those singing along to Gosling's high-energy performance.
In the press room, Stone redoubled her efforts as the media sought a welfare check for her peplum-waisted column dress.
They stitched me up, she shared happily. Just when I came back[stage]they stitched me up, which was wonderful.
She added: I honestly think I broke it during, Im Just Ken. I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing, and this figure blew me away. And I was just there, and I was going, and, you know, things happen.
She did not provide further details about the wardrobe malfunction, and representatives for LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton, did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Monday. (Stone eventually changed her dress and donned a sheer dress, also by Louis Vuitton, for the Vanity Fair party after the show.)
The troubled star told reporters she was shocked by the victory, which was a neck-and-neck race with compatriot Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon. Stone said she felt like she had passed out on stage, even though she greeted her daughter during the ceremony and spoke about the collaborative power of cinema (later referenced by Best Picture winner Emma Thomas , who took home the top prize alongside her husband and her producing partner Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer).
Stone shared what she learned playing Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos' costume drama, which won three additional Academy Awards for costume design, production design, and makeup and hairstyling.
“She’s a character that’s so important to me,” the 35-year-old said. She welcomed the opportunity to play a person from scratch, but in a completely metaphorical way, which can't really happen in real life. Stone said she described the character gaining language and skills at a rapid pace every day and somehow managing to chart that path and realizing that she was just full of joy and curiosity and genuine love.
It was an incredible lesson to learn, she said. So, I really miss her, ever since we finished filming, which was a long time ago. It was about 2 years ago. I miss Bella and I'm really grateful that we got to celebrate the movie tonight.
The La La Land Oscar winner made headlines earlier in the evening for her reaction to missing three technical awards won by members of the film's crew.
Earlier in the lobby I saw Emma Stone talking with [co-star] Mark Ruffalo's wife, Sunrise Coigney, tweeted Times columnist Amy Kaufman. They took a bathroom break and watched Poor Things win craft awards on the screens. We missed out on all the awards we were going to win, Stone said. S. We suck.
Then a clip showing Stone returns to the theater went viral during costume designer Holly Waddingtons' acceptance speech.
Times editorial assistant Malia Mendez contributed report.
