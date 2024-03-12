Paris Jackson Wears Sheer Dress to Elton John's 2024 Oscars Party





Paris Jackson turned heads in a daring sheer dress when she hit the red carpet at Elton John's 2024 Oscars screening party on March 10. The 25-year-old model and entertainer joined a handful of other celebrities who opted for a sheer look at Hollywood's biggest night. Jackson showed up to the “Candle in the Wind” singer's annual party, dedicated to supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation, in an eye-catching sheer black dress that featured revealing slits at the hip. Paris Jackson arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday (March 10) in West Hollywood. Willy Sanjuan/AP The young singer and model, daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson, opted for black briefs while ditching a bra for the occasion. Last month, Jackson wore another mesh outfit when she attended a Grammys after-party. In addition to her sheer top, she wore a short black skirt, black knee-high boots and a long cheetah print coat. Paris Jackson rocked an edgy look with a mesh top at Universal Music Group's Grammy afterparty on February 4. Unique Nicole / WireImage On Oscar night, Jackson wasn't the only one to dazzle on the red carpet with a bit of sheer fabric. Take a look at some of the other celebrities who haven't been shy about stepping into the spotlight. Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson also opted to tastefully show off some skin when she hit the red carpet at Vanity Fair's annual Oscar party. Quinta Brunson at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images The Emmy winner wore a stunning beaded sheer gown by Marc Bouwer that featured a high leg slit. Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen apparently also got the memo about this year's look. Chrissy Teigen also wore a see-through look to the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images The model and cookbook flaunted her toned body in a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown in sheer silver fabric with floral detailing. Becky G Pop star Becky G sang the Oscar-nominated “The Fire Inside,” from the biographical comedy-drama “Flamin Hot,” at the Academy Awards while wearing a dress featuring a sheer, beaded corset bodice. Becky G at the 2024 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images The singer's dress also featured a black high-low skirt with a flowing Old Hollywood-style trail. Anitta Brazilian singer Anitta left little to the imagination when she wore a floor-length crochet sheer dress to the Vanity Fair party. Anitta wore a floor-length see-through dress. Amy Sussman/Getty Images She completed her nude look with a thong and jewelry. Katharine McPhee Singer Katharine McPhee wore a figure-hugging, jewel-encrusted sheer dress as she attended Elton John's party with husband David Foster. Katharine McPhee in her glamorous sheer dress. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images McPhee added two black ribbons to the top of her dress and completed her glamorous look with a black clutch.

