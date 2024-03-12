Emma Stone switches from her ripped Louis Vuitton dress to a second sparkly dress





Emma Stone swapped one Louis Vuitton dress for another last night at the 96th Academy Awards. After receiving the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Poor things, Stone revealed that her seafoam peplum dress tore at the seams. Luckily, there were only a few awards left before the star could adopt her post-party look: a custom sheer high-low Louis Vuitton dress. Emma Stone Sparkles on the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Red Carpet in a Second Louis Vuitton Look (Image credit: Getty Images) The white-gray dress was covered in tiny diamond-shaped mirrors and silver fringe that sparkled when the cameras flashed in her direction. Her powder blue bra and underwear showed through the shimmering sheerness, a reminder of her dress from earlier in the evening and perhaps a nod to the icy blue puff-sleeved cropped jacket she wore as Bella Baxter in Poor things. Stone completed the look with a pair of metallic heels. Up close, Stone's semi-sheer dress revealed a glimpse of her blue and white underwear underneath. (Image credit: Getty Images) Stone took the Oscars stage earlier in the evening, wearing a peplum Louis Vuitton dress with a shell-shaped layer of fabric, complemented by a monochrome beauty look referencing a 2024 makeup trend. Celebrity stylist Petra Flannery dressed Stone for this year's awards ceremony. She already said Vogue, “We wanted to keep Emma, ​​Emma, ​​but show her affinity to the character and spirit of Bella.” Stone accepted her Best Actress Oscar with her dress torn in the back. (Image credit: Getty Images) Stone got honest about her wardrobe malfunction as she took the stage, kicking off her acceptance speech by admitting that her dress tore during Ryan Gosling's performance of “I'm Just Ken.” Even before changing outfits, she didn't need to spend a lot of time in a torn item of clothing. “They stitched me up,” Stone said behind the scenes after receiving his prize. “As soon as I got back, they stitched me up, which was wonderful.”

