Angelina Jolie designs a dress for the 2024 Oscars but skips the red carpet

Angelina Jolie didn't attend the 96th Academy Awards, but she designed a memorable dress for the 2024 Oscars red carpet. The actress, who launched her eponymous, sustainable fashion brand Atelier Jolie in 2023, created a silk trapeze dress for Suleika Jaouad, who appears in the documentary nominated for best original song. American Symphony alongside her husband, Jon Batiste. Jaouad's dress, a reflective champagne-colored silhouette, marks the first time one of Jolie's designs has been worn on a red carpet. The dress, made from 100% sustainable, vintage silk, features hand-drawn paintings created in collaboration with the artist. Chaz Guest. The artwork was inspired by Batiste and Jaouad's documentary film, which follows the couple's relationship while addressing Jaouad's leukemia diagnosis. A behind-the-scenes look at Angelina Jolie creating the Oscars dress. (Image credit: Getty Images/Chaz Guest) The champagne-toned dress was made from 100% sustainable, vintage silk. (Image credit: Jen Rosenstein) In keeping with Atelier Jolie's principle of sustainability, Jaouad's Oscars look was complemented with vintage jewelry from Neil Lane Couture, dating from the late 1800s. The detailed illustration on the back of the Atelier Jolie dress depicts a symphony and Batiste conducting. (Image credit: Jen Rosenstein) Close-up of Suleika Jaoad's vintage jewelry from the 1870s and 1970s. (Image credit: Jen Rosenstein) Jolie attributes to Jaouad, a New York Times bestselling author and award-winning artist, as a design muse. “From the moment we met, I felt like this collaboration was meant to be, and I wanted to design a dress just for [Jaouad,]Jolie said in a press release. “Like all projects within the atelier, the goal is to make the clothes personal and to be bold and creative together,” describing the design partnership as “exactly what that I hoped to be able to do with Atelier Jolie. » Suleika Jaouad, alongside her husband Jon Batiste, on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images/Chaz Guest) In addition to adding red carpet design to her resume, Jolie recently teamed up with former Chloé creative director, Gabriela Hearst, on a collection for his eponymous brand. The collaboration, launched earlier this year, consists primarily of bohemian-inspired formal wear, including flowy dresses, pump heels and statement jewelry. Jolie previously worked with former Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst for a collaborative collection. (Image credit: Chloé x Atelier Jolie) With Jaouad's Oscar dress and its collaboration with Hearst, it is clear that Atelier Jolie has already developed some brand codes in the world of timelessly elegant evening wear.

