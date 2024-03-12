Emma Stone's 'Broken Dress' and More





Awards season concluded Sunday evening with the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. “Oppenheimer” was the biggest winner of the night, with director Christopher Nolan and actors Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. taking home gold statues. Meanwhile, Emma Stone received her second Academy Award for Best Actress after winning the award for “La La Land” in 2016. Da'Vine Joy Randolph also became the 10th Black woman to win the Best Actress award in a supporting role for his role in “The Leftovers.” See what all the winners wore at the 2024 Oscars. Cillian Murphy Cillian Murphy at the 2024 Oscars on March 10 in Los Angeles. Alberto Rodriguez for Variety Murphy won best actor in a Versace tuxedo accessorized with a gold Sauvereign brooch. The “Oppenheimer” star was styled by Rose Forde. Emma Pierre Emma Stone at the 2024 Oscars on March 10 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety To accept the Best Actress award for her role in “Poor Things,” Stone wore a custom strapless dress from Louis Vuitton. Stone's mint dress also featured a corset, mermaid silhouette and peplum at the waist. She accessorized with matching pumps and a yellow sapphire necklace. As she approached the stage, Stone revealed that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction, showing that her zipper was torn. “My dress is broken,” the actress said during her acceptance speech. “I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken'.” Stylist Petra Flannery dressed Stone for the occasion. Flannery's other star clients include Reese Witherspoon, Claire Danes and Ellen Pompeo. Da'Vine Joy Randolph Da'Vine Joy Randolph at the 2024 Oscars on March 10 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety Da'Vine Joy Randolph, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for “The Holdovers,” donned a powder blue sequinned backless dress by Louis Vuitton. Her dress also featured a floor-length train and dramatic ruffled sleeves. Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, who also dress stars like Regina King and Tiffany Haddish, dressed Randolph for the Oscars. Robert Downey Jr. Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. at the 2024 Oscars ceremony on March 10 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety Downey Jr., who won best supporting actor for “Oppenheimer,” wore a black Saint Laurent suit featuring a peak lapel blazer and flared pants. He was accompanied by his wife, Susan Downey, who wore a strapless model from the French brand. Billie Eilish Billie Eilish at the 2024 Oscars on March 10 in Los Angeles. Alberto Rodriguez for Variety Billie Eilish, who won best original song for “What Was I Made For?” » from “Barbie”, sported a Chanel skirt suit adorned with the brand's emblematic tweed. The singer accessorized with mid-calf socks and cap-toe Mary Janes, as well as a houndstooth handbag from the French fashion house. Eilish was styled by Andrew Mukamal, who also counts Margot Robbie and Carey Mulligan among his clients. See the full list of 2024 Oscar winners below: Best picture “American fiction”

“Anatomy of a fall”

“Barbie”

“Leftovers”

“The Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor things”

“The area of ​​interest” Best actor Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Leftovers”

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction” Best actress Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things” Best Supporting Actor Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things” Best Supporting Actress Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” Best Director Jonathan Glazer, “The Area of ​​Interest”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall” International feature film “Io Capitano”, Italy

“Perfect Days”, Japan

“Snow Society”, Spain

“The teachers’ lounge”, Germany

“The area of ​​interest”, United Kingdom Animated feature film “The Boy and the Heron”

“Elementary”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Adapted scenario “American fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor things”

“The area of ​​interest” Original screenplay “Anatomy of a fall”

“Leftovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives” Visual effects “The creator”

“Godzilla minus one”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One”

“Napoleon” Original score “American fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“The Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor things” Original song “It Never Gone” from “American Symphony”

“I'm Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“What was I made for?” from “Barbie”

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon” Feature documentary “20 days in Mariupol”

“Bobi Wine: the people’s president”

“Eternal Memory”

“Four girls”

“Kill a Tiger” Cinematography “Count”

“The Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor things” Best Costume Design “Barbie”

“The Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor things” Animated short film “Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-five senses”

“Our uniform”

“Pachyderm”

“The war is over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko” Live action short film “After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” Documentary short film “The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Ni Nai and Wai Po” Film editing “Anatomy of a fall”

“Leftovers”

“The Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor things” Her “The creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The area of ​​interest” Production design “Barbie”

“The Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor things” Makeup and hairstyling “Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor things”

“Snow Society” The 96th Academy Awards are the most anticipated awards ceremony of the year. Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the Oscars for the fourth time. All five Best Original Song nominees will perform live during the ceremony, including renditions of “I'm Just Ken” with Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish's “What Was I Made For,” Becky G's performance of ” The Fire Inside,” Jon Batiste’s “It Never Went Away,” and a performance of Scott George’s “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” with the Osage Singers.

